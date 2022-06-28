Colorado Secretary of State: Primary election ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.; do not mail

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday issued the following press release on today’s Colorado State Primary Election:

Today is Colorado’s State Primary Election. Eligible Coloradans can vote in-person at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all drop boxes remain open through 7 p.m. More than 400 drop boxes and 130 voting centers are available for voters across the state to cast their ballot for the State Primary Election. During Secretary Griswold’s nearly four years in office, Colorado’s number of drop boxes has increased by more than 65%.

“Today is Primary Day in Colorado! I encourage all eligible voters who have not yet cast a ballot to make their voices heard by 7 p.m. tonight,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters can still vote their mail ballot and bring it to a drop box or voter center, and eligible voters who have not registered can do so in-person and vote at a voting center.”

It is too late for voters to return their ballot by mail. Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center no later than 7 p.m.

Eligible Coloradans may also register to vote, update their voter registration, and vote in-person at one of the over 130 voting centers across the state until 7 p.m. Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference received two ballots, the Democratic and Republican ballots. They may only vote and return one. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.

This year all Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax.

Any voter who has a signature discrepancy or ID deficiency is notified by their county clerk via U.S. mail. That notification includes an affidavit with instructions on how they can return the signed paper affidavit with a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID to their county election office. The affidavit also contains instructions for voters to use the TXT2Cure system, if they instead prefer to use their smart phones to submit the information necessary to ensure their ballots are counted.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: