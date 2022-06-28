Colorado Secretary of State: Primary election ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.; do not mail

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday issued the following press release on today’s Colorado State Primary Election:
Today is Colorado’s State Primary Election. Eligible Coloradans can vote in-person at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all drop boxes remain open through 7 p.m. More than 400 drop boxes and 130 voting centers are available for voters across the state to cast their ballot for the State Primary Election. During Secretary Griswold’s nearly four years in office, Colorado’s number of drop boxes has increased by more than 65%.
“Today is Primary Day in Colorado! I encourage all eligible voters who have not yet cast a ballot to make their voices heard by 7 p.m. tonight,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters can still vote their mail ballot and bring it to a drop box or voter center, and eligible voters who have not registered can do so in-person and vote at a voting center.”
It is too late for voters to return their ballot by mail. Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center no later than 7 p.m.
Eligible Coloradans may also register to vote, update their voter registration, and vote in-person at one of the over 130 voting centers across the state until 7 p.m. Election Day.
Important information for Colorado voters:
Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: