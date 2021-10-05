Colorado Open Space Alliance to meet at Grand Hyatt in Vail Oct. 11-13

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Colorado Open Space Alliance holding its annual meeting in Vail Oct. 11-13:

The Colorado Open Space Alliance (COSA) will host its 21st annual conference at the Grand Hyatt in Vail from Oct. 11-13 after pausing the conference in 2020. As a regional organization of publicly funded local government open space programs, COSA’s mission is to share information, create public awareness, and foster partnerships needed to protect and preserve the special places of Colorado.

The theme of the 2021 conference is “Expect the Unexpected: Building Resilience to Adapt to Change” to highlight the successes and lessons learned from a hectic year for land managers and partner agencies. The three day conference includes sessions such as, “Lived Experiences and Action: Advancing Equity in Open Space,” to highlight local efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion and “A Land Trust, a Housing Authority, a Board of Realtors, and a Town Walk into a Brewery,” to foster conversation and collaboration on the future of conserved spaces in the context of the current housing crisis throughout the state.

In addition to informative and engaging session presentations, field trips are being offered throughout Eagle County to highlight local recreational opportunities and some of the important work taking place across the Eagle River Valley. Field trips include a walking tour of conserved landscapes in the Town of Vail facilitated by the Town’s Sustainability Department and a driving tour of the Colorado River Road highlighting local ranches and conservation practices facilitated by the Eagle County Conservation District.

Special thanks to platinum sponsors: The Colorado Lottery, GOCO, Jefferson County Open Space, Keep it Colorado, and the Town of Vail for supporting the conference. And many thanks to our local community partners: Vail Library District, Restore the Gore, Hardscrabble Trails Coalition, Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle County Conservation District, and the Colorado Snowsports Museum for donating time and energy into showcasing conservation successes throughout Eagle County.

For more information visit: https://coloradoopenspace.org/ or contact Peter Suneson, Colorado Open Space Alliance Steering Committee Member at 970-401-1054 or peter.suneson@eaglecounty.us.