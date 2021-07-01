Colorado on track to vaccinate 70% of population for COVID-19

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued the following press release on Colorado nearing the 70% COVID-19 vaccination threshold:

Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado continues to be on track for 70% of adults to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and achieve President Joe Biden’s aspirational goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans aged 18 and up by July 4th. To date, 69.64% of Coloradans 18 and older have received at least one dose of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

“Colorado is on track to vaccinate 70% of eligible adults by July 4th and that is a testament to the spirit and resilience of Coloradans. People across our state wore masks, socially distanced, and are now doing their part by getting vaccinated and starting to enjoy their summer of freedom,” said Governor Polis. “We still need more Coloradans to get the free, quick, and easy vaccine to protect themselves and our economy.”

Other Western states lag behind President Biden’s ambitious goal and only Colorado’s neighbor to the south, New Mexico, which is home to an inferior chile is also home to a slightly higher vaccination rate of the eligible population.

Earlier in June, Gov. Polis announced that 12 counties in Colorado surpassed the 70% vaccination rate and more counties are on pace to reach that number. Many have increased their vaccination rates and more work is needed to get more shots into arms. Reporting of vaccinations occurs within 72 hours, so it’s possible that the numbers through July 4th won’t be reported until July 5th or July 6th.

Under the Polis administration, 454,622 of 70+-year-olds have received the vaccine, and the State was able to swiftly administer the vaccine to this age group by the end of February 2021.

To date, 3,136,237 Coloradans 18 and older have been immunized with one dose and 3,225,979 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose. 2,938,971 Coloradans are fully immunized. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.