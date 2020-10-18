Colorado Democratic Party chair calls on Boebert to denounce Proud Boys or drop out of CD3 race

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll on Saturday called for Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert to drop out of the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District for failing to unequivocally denounce the Proud Boys – a white nationalist group deemed extremist by the FBI.

Morgan Carroll

Carroll’s statement follows a Thursday report by ABC News that Boebert’s former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, previously praised the Proud Boys, thanking god for the group and its aggressive – and usually armed – protest and counter-protest tactics.

“Boebert’s closest advisor has been found to be an admirer of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist organization that Donald Trump instructed to ‘stand back and stand by,’” Carroll wrote in a prepared statement, referring to President Trump’s now-infamous debate shoutout to the group that instantly boosted its profile and led to “standing by” logos and t-shirts.

Facing bipartisan condemnation and fully two days after the chaotic Sept. 29 presidential debate against Democrat Joe Biden, Trump – a Republican – condemned the Proud Boys, the KKK and other white supremacist groups to a smaller audience on FOX News. Boebert’s campaign, pressed repeatedly by RealVail.com, has declined to respond to Trump’s “stand by” comment.

“Boebert’s response about her former campaign manager’s statements is not enough,” Carroll said Saturday. “People in Congressional District 3 are voting right now — they deserve to know if Boebert will denounce the Proud Boys. If Lauren Boebert can’t unequivocally denounce white supremacists like the Proud Boys, she needs to drop out of the race. Full stop. No one who entertains support from white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys should be in government.”

Lauren Boebert

Asked for a response to Carroll’s comments, a Boebert campaign spokeswoman on Saturday emailed the same statement sent to ABC News:

“Lauren denounces all forms of violence and racism, and has no connection whatsoever with the Proud Boys. Connecting Lauren in any way with the Proud Boys on the part your organization would be wholly irresponsible,” the spokeswoman wrote. “Lauren has been on the record multiple times saying that racism has no place in America.”

With just under two weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election, Boebert is locked in a tight race against Democratic former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner Diane Mitsch Bush for the massive district that includes most of the Western Slope and the western two-thirds of Eagle County.

Diane Mitsch Bush

The district, which trends conservative, is currently represented by Scott Tipton, a five-term Republican who surprisingly lost to Rifle restaurant owner Boebert in the June 30 primary. Boebert has been a controversial figure, with favorable comments about the debunked and dangerous QAnon conspiracy movement and links to armed extremist groups.

In an email to supporters on Friday, Mitsch Bush condemned the statements from Boebert’s former campaign manager.

“If that’s not an endorsement of their radical ideas and violence, I don’t know what is,” Mitsch Bush wrote. “Boebert has a history with groups like these. She stands by her support of other right-wing militias, has appeared on QAnon-supporting online shows that were recently taken off of YouTube, and is actively courting far-right extremists across the country.”