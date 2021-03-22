Colorado Chamber of Commerce teams up with Boost with Facebook to support small businesses struggling during pandemic

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Boost with Facebook on a virtual tour in Denver and Boulder on Tuesday, March 23, in an effort to support small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s the press release:

One year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, only 34% of businesses are currently profitable (SCORE) and millions of businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat in the COVID-era of operations. To combat this, many small businesses are turning to social media as a valuable resource to update customers, stay top of mind, and drive sales to keep their doors open.

To help, Facebook is hosting a stop on its 2021 virtual Boost with Facebook tour here in Denver/Boulder on Tuesday, March 23 at 10:00 am in partnership with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. This free, virtual event will bring together hundreds of small business owners, entrepreneurs, job seekers and community groups from the Denver/Boulder area to learn how to use technology to grow their businesses during these unprecedented times and learn new skills to best showcase products online.

Attendees will hear remarks from Dave Taber, Senior Vice President of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and Gary Gianetti, President and Founder of Healthy Altitudes, and then they will hear directly from Facebook experts on how to use the platform effectively to maximize business potential. Topics include how to manage online presence with Facebook Business Suite and how to create ads from your Facebook page.

In 2011, Facebook launched the Boost with Facebook initiative to help educate small business owners about the tools that can help them find success on the platform. And throughout COVID, Facebook has been hyper-focused on helping small businesses recover from disruptions so they can continue to bring their products and services to their communities.