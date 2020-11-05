Colorado breaks voting record with nearly 87% turnout of active voters

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued the following press on the state’s record voter turnout in the 2020 general election:

DENVER, Colo- Even with ballots still being processed and counted throughout Colorado, it is clear that this is an historic election. As of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, a total of 3,303,265 ballots have been received into the statewide voter registration system to be processed for tabulation in the 2020 General Election, with more ballots to be processed in the days ahead.

“This is an historic election. More Coloradans voted in this election than in any previous election in our state’s history, even in the midst of a pandemic. Colorado’s elections set the gold standard for the nation: it is clear that when people have access, they will vote,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I am proud of Colorado’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last two years. I also commend the county election officials, election judges, and the employees of the Department of State for doing such a tremendous job.”

Colorado’s turnout among active registered voters currently stands at 86.8%, higher than the turnout in 2016, which was 86.7%. The turnout rate among all registered voters (active and inactive) currently stands at 78.4%, higher than the 2016 rate of 74.3%. According to the United States Election Project, Colorado’s turnout rate among voting eligible population currently stands at 76.0%, eclipsing the 71.9% record set in 2016, and the largest since the statistic started being kept in 2000.

Ballot signature cures and mailed overseas and military voter ballots must be received by county clerks by 11:59 on November 12. After that, the Secretary of State’s Office initiates the state’s Risk Limiting Audit. Results will be finalized on November 30, notwithstanding recounts.

For more information as well as the latest results, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.