Chandler-Henry earns several appointments from National Association of Counties

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry earning several appointments from the National Association of Counties:

Chandler-Henry

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry recently received several official appointments by the National Association of Counties (NACo). She was named Vice Chair of the Public Lands Steering Committee, Healthy Counties Advisory Board Member, Membership Standing Committee Member, Resilient Counties Advisory Board County Board Member, and Rural Action Caucus Member. The appointments were announced Aug. 13 by NACo President Larry Johnson.

“You were chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo,” said Johnson in a letter to Commissioner Chandler-Henry. “Our strength at NACo is in our members and their involvement. Emerging from the last year of challenges, uncertainty and, in many cases, tragedy, we are ready to THRIVE.

“My presidential initiative will highlight your service and the important work of your committees in these realms: Technology, Health, Readiness, Infrastructure, Vulnerable Populations and Economic Opportunities. I am counting on you to advance my initiative to make life better for those we serve,” said Johnson.

“I am honored to once again receive these appointments from the NACo President,” said Chandler-Henry. “NACo’s work is invaluable to counties, and their work on resiliency is particularly of importance to Eagle County. Serving as Vice Chair of the Public Lands Steering Committee allows me to work at a national level on public lands issues near and dear to our resort and agricultural communities. We depend on strong public lands advocacy not only for our economy but for our very way of life.”

The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, serving nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to: advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. More information about NACo is available at https://www.naco.org/.