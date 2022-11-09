Celebrate Thanksgiving at Westin Riverfront

Thanksgiving vegetarian pureed soup, pumpkin cream soup in a bowl on a dark background with croutons, top view.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Wednesday issued the following press release on its Thanksgiving specials:

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley this November with a special holiday dinner in Stoke & Rye & festive group exercise classes in the Athletic Club at The Westin.

Thanksgiving Buffet at Stoke & Rye

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a modern Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24th from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The decadent Thanksgiving Buffet will include:

Soups – Roasted Butternut Squash and Smoked Potato & Roasted Leeks

Salads – Colorado Quinoa Salad & Wedge Salad

Entrées – Herb Roasted Turkey, Sakura Pork Loin, Short Rib and Pan-Seared Colorado Bass

Sides – Brown Butter Green Beans & Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Holiday Desserts – Carrot Cake, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Truffles and Cheese Cake, assorted cupcakes & more

Thanksgiving at Stoke & Rye is priced at $95 for adults and $30 for kids age 5-12, with an optional $40 wine pairing. Advanced reservations are required at www.stokeandrye.com/book-table.

Created by internationally acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye serves elevated Alpine-inspired with an artisan approach. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

Burn It to Earn It Thanksgiving Day Exercise Classes

The Athletic Club at The Westin wants to help you earn your holiday calories with special Thanksgiving Day group classes, including a high intensity Turkey Burner class that combines cardio & strength movements to crank up your metabolism!

The Thanksgiving Day schedule includes:

6:30 a.m. – Hot Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Moonstone

8 a.m. – Vinyasa Yoga with Elena

8: 30 a.m.– Tabata & TRX Turkey Burn with Jessica

11 a.m. – Winter Sports Conditioning with Mike

All classes are free for Athletic Club members and $20 for Resort guests. The public can purchase a $50 Day Pass and also enjoy access to The Westin Riverfront’s saline-based outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Peloton, Pilates Barre and Vinyasa Flow. Advanced registration is recommended for all classes, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com.

Spa Anjali Gratitude Gift Card Sale

Spa Anjali is celebrating the long Thanksgiving weekend with the Gratitude Gift Card Sale. From Friday, Nov. 25th – Monday, Nov. 28th, get $25 off the online purchase of each gift certificate valued at $125 or more.

Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a 14-room spa offering an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas – along with a full-service salon. To purchase a gift card, please visit https://shop.spaanjali.com/vouchers/category/.