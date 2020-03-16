CDPHE strongly advises people in four mountain counties to minimize human contact

DENVER, March 15, 2020: Due to extensive spread of COVID-19 in a number of mountain resort communities, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) strongly recommends that anyone who lives in or has visited those communities in the past week minimize their contact with other people, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.
If you are experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you must be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms. It is only safe to leave isolation if your symptoms are improving and you don’t have a fever for 72 hours immediately prior to the end of your isolation. Isolation may be longer for individuals who have more severe illness or who work in high-risk occupations like health care.
Community transmission is likely increasing across the state, so these measures are important to implement everywhere but are particularly urgent for residents and visitors of mountain communities that are already experiencing high rates of community transmission.
CDPHE recommends that residents and visitors of the affected communities take the following actions:
Currently, there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases from people who have spent time in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County, and 3 in Summit County.* Many additional tests are pending, and it is likely there is sustained community transmission of COVID-19 in these areas.
County public health and emergency management agencies will provide more detailed guidance for residents and visitors within their communities. The general guidance from CDPHE is as follows:
“We’re seeing extensive outbreaks in these communities,” said Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE. “We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress on our health care systems and workers.”
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including:
Everyone should continue to take the following actions to protect themselves and those close to them:
Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.
*Note: These numbers reflect both Colorado residents and out-of-state visitors who tested positive in these counties. The CDPHE Case Summary counts positive cases for residents of those counties separately from out-of-state visitors.