CDOT’s summer travel planning guide for the Interstate 70 mountain corridor

The Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor between Denver and Grand Junction will have a busy construction season this spring and summer as the Colorado Department of Transportation is making numerous improvements to the corridor.

Go to the I-70 Mountain Corridor page to see larger versions of the maps below.

“While we have a lot of work to do, we are carefully coordinated across the state so that the typical traveler will experience limited disruptions,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Still, if you plan to travel through the high country on I-70, it is always best to plan ahead and be prepared for changing conditions. If you are travelling during nighttime hours – when many of our lane closures are planned – expect small changes to traffic patterns and go just a little slower to handle these changes safely.”

Because I-70 is so heavily used, and the weather conditions in the high country limit the time to do much of the upkeep work on the interstate, CDOT will conduct the work with the least impact as possible to motorists. Most of the lane closures on I-70 from C-470 to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel will occur overnight, with daytime work restricted to emergencies and short-term traffic holds for rockfall mitigation. No lane closures will be planned on weekends or holidays. There will be daytime lane closures on nearby US 6 Clear Creek County and US 40.

“Travelers should be aware of planned work along both I-70 and some of the popular parallel routes like US-6 and US-40,” said Denver Metro Regional Transportation Director Paul Jesaitis. “If you are headed to the mountains from the Front Range, know before you go so that you can enjoy summertime in the mountains.”

“In addition to a number of projects in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT crews will conduct a variety of maintenance operations from the Continental Divide to the Utah border,” said Northwest Regional Transportation Director Mike Goolsby. “The daily work on these projects will be limited to relatively small areas that reduce the impacts to travelers, but drivers still need to be aware of these minor disruptions.”

Multiple projects are underway in Glenwood Canyon with several scheduled to be complete before the busy summer travel season. Motorists should plan for lower speeds and intermittent daytime single lane closures. If there is a safety closure in Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning, CDOT recommends the alternate route if the closure is anticipated to last longer than two hours. Motorists should detour by traveling via CO 9 to US 40 to CO 13.

Motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic along the highly traveled mountain corridor during the busy summer season, give themselves some extra time to reach their destination, drive safely through work zones and check out COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Go to the I-70 Mountain Corridor project page for easy to read maps and the latest information on all of the projects.

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Be patient

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: