CDOT to resume work on I-70 West Vail Pass project

|In early April, work will resume on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Residents, freight carriers, tourists and other travelers can learn more about this year’s construction activities during a virtual engagement open house on Thursday, March 31.
Work to improve safety and operations on Interstate 70 from the East Vail Exit at Mile Point 180 to the Vail Pass Rest Area Exit at MP 190 started last year. The first construction season culminated with the December opening of a new emergency truck ramp near MP 182. This year’s work includes relocating a two-mile section of the Vail Pass Recreation Trail and building two bridges to cross the trail over Black Gore Creek. The section of the trail between MPs 185 and 187 needs to be moved farther from I-70 to facilitate the addition of an eastbound I-70 auxiliary lane and the realignment of substandard curves.
Other work planned for 2022 includes completing the westbound highway closure system at the MP 190 interchange, starting construction on the westbound I-70 bridge at MP 185.3 and putting down temporary asphalt for traffic shifts needed during the 2023 construction season.
This year’s work will involve narrowed lanes and shoulders along I-70, single-lane closures and a temporary detour for the recreation trail that involves using the outside shoulder of eastbound I-70. Concrete barriers will be in place to separate this temporary trail from eastbound I-70 traffic. Rock blasting work is also expected this year. During these short blasts, I-70 traffic and recreation trail users will be stopped in both directions for up to 30 minutes.
Construction will occur April through November each year through 2025. Other improvements being made by this project include: Adding an eastbound I-70 auxiliary lane with widened shoulders between MPs 185 and 190Modifying curves and widening shoulders along westbound I-70 at MPs 186 and 188Rebuilding the eastbound and westbound bridges at MP 185.3 Building six wildlife underpasses and constructing wildlife fencingInstalling highway closure systems at both ends of Vail PassImproving signage and incorporating Active Traffic Management systemsInstalling variable speed limit signsTo learn more about this project and the construction impacts for this year, join the project’s virtual engagement on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at bit.ly/vailpassopenhouse. The open house will be conducted using Zoom.
If you can’t log on at that time, the open house presentation will be posted to the project’s website in early April at codot.gov/projects/i70westvailauxiliarylanes/.
Stay Informed For additional information about this project:Call the project information line at 970-688-8233Email the project team at: CDOT_WVailPassAuxLanes@state.co.usVisit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70westvailauxiliarylanesTravelers are urged to "know before you go." Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripappSign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalertsSee scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosuresConnect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.