Can the Denver Broncos still win the next Super Bowl?

As arguably one of the most popular sports globally (certainly in the U.S.), all eyes are currently on the Super Bowl as people ponder who they think maybe in the running to make it to the final and lift the trophy this time around. Of course, Denver Broncos’ fans are currently considering what changes need to be made to their team in order to do the same. They were unlucky enough to miss the playoffs in 2020 after facing a pretty tough campaign of 5-11. This was a particularly difficult period for fans of the Broncos to watch as Denver only managed to go on and win one game in six of the last ones they played. So, what needs to happen in order for them to win this year?

John Elway and Terrell Davis carried the Denver Broncos to two straight Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s.

What Do Denver Need to Improve?

Only winning one game in six does not happen by accident. It is clear that there are points in their play that Denver needs to be working on. So, what elements of play do the Broncos need to get a better handle on in order to ensure their success moving forward?

Their Quarterback

This is something that a lot of Broncos’ fans will be nodding helplessly at as quarterback problems seem to be something that has plagued this team for a considerable amount of time. As opposed to when they had the likes of John Elway and Peyton Manning, Denver has struggled to find a quarterback that can put in consistent performances and dictate the field of play in a which is necessary of the role.

Whoever decides to pick up this mantle is going to have a huge range of talented targets at his disposal as in the field, as they’ll have the likes of KJ Hammler, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant ready to go. These names are certainly going to be necessary when it comes to the uphill battle that the Broncos face in trying to make the playoffs this year.

Their Defensive Backfield

This has also suffered recently, but there is no doubt thanks to a massive switch around as of late, they should see some improvement moving forward. There is no doubt that they will be going above and beyond this season to ensure that those recurring losses are not happening again. The defensive backfield is one of the most crucial components of any NFL team when it comes to securing victories, and as such, it is certainly something that needs to be improved upon if the Broncos are hoping to win the Super Bowl.