Campbell, DeGolia elected to Holy Cross Energy board

Holy Cross Energy, the nonprofit electric coop based in Glenwood Springs, elected two new board members on Tuesday — David Campbell and Alex DeGolia. Here’s the Holy Cross press release on the election:

Glenwood Springs, CO, June 3, 2020. Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a not-for-profit member-owned electric cooperative, concluded its annual Board of Directors election on June 2. Eight individuals were nominated for two seats on the HCE Board, one representing HCE’s Northern District, and one representing HCE’s Western District. All HCE members were asked to vote for one candidate of choice in each District.

In the Northern District, four candidates were nominated: David Campbell, Timothy Lipman, Tom Ruemmler, and Patrick Tvarkunas. With 3963 total votes cast, David Campbell has been elected as the new Northern District representative with 37% of the vote. Mr. Tvarkunas received 23%, Mr. Lipman 21%, and Mr. Ruemmler 21%.

Mr. Campbell is currently an associate broker with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate in the Eagle Valley and is serving his second term on the Town of Vail’s design review board evaluating plans and future growth. He brings over 27 years of experience in negotiating ranch and resort real estate, land use, and water rights as well as BLM and forest service leases. Mr. Campbell is also a husband and father of two, which he believes heightens his awareness of several community responsibilities such as, growing sustainably, preserving the mountain environment, and keeping life in the Eagle Valley affordable.

In the Western District, four candidates were also nominated: Larry Darien, Alex DeGolia, Clem Kopf, and Angela Plummer. With 3972 total votes cast, Candidate Alex DeGolia has been elected as the new Western District representative with 30% of the vote. Ms. Plummer received 26%, Mr. Kopf 23%, and Mr. Darien 21%.

Mr. DeGolia is currently deputy director of the Carbondale-based Catena Foundation, where he supports clean energy transitions in the West. He previously worked as a natural resources policy staffer in the Obama White House. Mr. DeGolia is also a wilderness instructor for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), holds a Ph.D. in environmental management, volunteers as a tutor with English in Action in El Jebel, and serves on the board of the Thompson Divide Coalition.

“We thank all of the candidates for their interest in serving on HCE’s Board of Directors, and we congratulate Mr. Campbell and Mr. DeGolia on their election,” said Dave Munk, HCE Board Chair. “We also want to thank departing Director Clem Kopf for his three years of excellent service to HCE and its members.”

The HCE Board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors, and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a map of Districts, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.

Holy Cross Energy is pleased to announce its 2020/2021 Board of Directors:

Adam Palmer, Board Member since 2009, representing the Northern District

David Munk, Board Member since 2010, representing the Southern District

Kristen Bertuglia, Board Member since 2012, representing the Northern District

Robert Gardner, Board Member since 2012, representing the Southern District

Adam Quinton, Board Member since 2020, representing the Northern District

David Campbell, Board Member since 2020, representing the Northern District

Alex DeGolia, Board Member since 2020, representing the Western District