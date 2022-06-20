Camp 911 for kids set to return to Gypsum on June 29, Edwards on July 6

Eagle County Emergency Services last week issued the following press release on Camp 911 for kids returning to Gypsum on June 29 and Edwards on July 6:

For more than 20 years, Camp 911 has been teaching kids about safety and giving them decision-making skills and practical knowledge of how to act when an emergency occurs. Eagle County Emergency Services is again offering two options for kids to attend: June 29 at the Gypsum Rec Center and July 6 at the Edwards Field House.

“We’re thrilled to host Camp 911 again this summer,” said Kim Greene, Injury Prevention Specialist with Vail Health. “It’s such an important event for kids in our community. Not only do they get the chance to learn what emergency services do and how they can be safe, but they also get a full day of fun.”

Camp 911 teaches children valuable lessons using fun, camp-style activities. Participants will end the day with a basic knowledge of first aid, traffic and fire safety, back-country safety and self-defense.

Paramedics and EMTs will teach the campers basic first aid using scenarios as well as hands-on experience with medical equipment and a tour of the ambulance. Firefighters will teach kids how to use a fire extinguisher and allow them to experience the “smoke house,” a simulation of a burning house that teaches them how to get to safety. Search and rescue teams will teach kids about being safe in the back-country; law enforcement personnel will teach kids personal protection tips and bike safety. The “seat belt convincer” demonstrates the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Plus, participants get to meet and chat with local heroes working in emergency services; there might even be a visit from the helicopter crews!

Organized, staffed and executed by the Eagle County Prevention Committee and Emergency Services, Camp 911 is a collaboration between Mountain Rec, Vail Health, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Public Safety Communications Center and other partners.

The camp, which will occur on two Wednesdays–June 29 in Gypsum and July 6 in Edwards–costs $10 per child. Pre-registration through Mountain Recreation is required; visit mountainrec.org/program/specialty-camps to register online. The day camp starts at 8 a.m. and pickup is at 4 p.m. sharp. Parents must pack a bag lunch for their camper(s). Sign up today; space is limited.