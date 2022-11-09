Budget-friendly Vail: 50 things to do for under $50 from Antlers at Vail hotel

Antlers at Vail hotel in Vail recently issued the following press release on budget-friendly things to do in Vail:

Finding fun activities that won’t break the budget in beloved travel destinations like Colorado’s Vail Valley can sometimes be a challenge, but year-round getaway Antlers at Vail hotel has some ideas. The welcoming lodging sits slopeside in one of North America’s most-visited vacation spots and is kicking off its 50th winter ski-and-snow season in conjunction with Vail Mountain Resort’s earliest-ever opening day, November 11, 2022. In honor of its golden anniversary, Antlers at Vail has created a fresh, budget-friendly list of 50 under $50things to do in and around Vail for all ages – this winter and throughout the year.

In its role as a “community icon” in the “perfect base camp for exploring the Vail Area,” as Mountain Living magazine put it, the Antlers at Vail team brainstormed the “50 under $50” guide and posted it on its anniversary website. Activities are divided into summer, winter and year-round, most of them family-friendly, all of them costing less than $50 per person, and many of them free. Visitors to the Vail Valley can check out things like ice bumper cars and a holiday market this winter, free live music and art walks in summer, and bowling and interactive museum experiences in every season.

Antlers was built in 1972 – the same year most of Lionshead was developed – and quickly established itself as a home away from home run by friendly staff eager to give guests an exceptional experience. A $22 million renovation pulled the property into the stylish, state-of-the-art present while still retaining its timeless ease and convenience, with an additional recent $5 million lobby and front desk expansion, including new Mountain Modern interior design and commissioned art, plus a new high-speed elevator.

Conveniently tucked next to Gore Creek at the foot of Vail Mountain just a two-minute walk from the Eagle Bahn Gondola, as well as from a vast variety of dining and shopping options, the inviting Antlers at Vail offers plenty of space to sprawl and kick back – including at the on-site heated outdoor pool and hot tubs. Expansive condominium suites feature cozy living rooms with gas fireplaces and high-definition TVs. Condo choices range from one to four bedrooms, including the value option of one-bedroom spaces with bunks for a family of four, and two or three bathrooms at the three- and four-bedroom levels. Along with fully stocked kitchens, condos also feature private balconies with gas grills and the luxury of sizable living and dining areas.

A relaxing home-away-from-home escape at Antlers at Vail can be booked online at antlersvail.com, with starting rates in November 2022 ranging from $266 per night (plus tax, NO resort fees) for a studio condominium to $748 for a four-bedroom. And check for specials and packages, including the Rooms, Boards and Bottles package for a private apres-ski experience, here.