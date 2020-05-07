Bravo! Vail music festival cancels its 2020 summer season due to COVID-19

Bravo! Vail music festival on Thursday cancelled its entire 2020 summer festival season due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a press release from the festival organizers:

To ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff, Bravo! Vail announces the cancellation of all 2020 festival events as originally scheduled.

Bravo! Vail is committed to its mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music and is therefore working on innovative and safe ways to bring music to the Vail Valley community this summer. We hope to update this announcement with reimagined 2020 offerings in the coming weeks.



If you have tickets to the festival, please consider donating the value of your tickets to help support the organization’s ongoing mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music. You may also apply the value of your tickets to future concerts. Bravo! Vail has adjusted its ticket policy during this time to allow for ticket refunds as well.



From Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray:

“As the COVID-19 crisis has evolved, we have watched closely in hopes that we might still come together in music this summer. However, it is now clear that the Bravo! Vail Music Festival cannot take place as planned. With the leadership and support of our Board of Trustees, we announce with great disappointment that we must cancel the season in full. We take this step with sadness, but with the health and safety of our musicians, audience, staff, and community as our top priorities.



Everyone is adapting to this new reality, and Bravo! Vail remains committed to fulfilling its mission of enriching people’s lives through the power of music. We will discover creative new ways to do so, as we all need the comfort and inspiration of music now more than ever. We are very grateful to our donors, patrons, and community partners for their ongoing generous support through this incredibly challenging chapter in history.”



Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott adds, “For the past ten years as the Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail, I have had the privilege of witnessing the magic that happens when our musicians touch the hearts of people with the extraordinary power of music. Every summer is truly memorable and filled with once-in-a lifetime performances. Bravo! Vail is a precious gift that we all cherish, and I know that we will be together again and celebrating the joy of great music and artistry.”