Bravo! Vail Music Festival announces new Community Pass Program for nonprofits

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival on Thursday issued the following press release on its new Community Pass Program:

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces its Community Pass Program today, giving constituents of select nonprofit organizations the opportunity to access free lawn tickets to Orchestra Series concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater during the Festival. Bravo! Vail’s Orchestra Series concerts feature four internationally acclaimed resident orchestras: the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and a rotating chamber orchestra.

Starting with Bravo! Vail’s 2022 season, currently underway, nonprofit partners Habitat for Humanity and My Future Pathways will receive complimentary lawn tickets to select Bravo! Vail Orchestra Series concerts, based on availability. These partners will then distribute tickets to their constituents on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Bravo! Vail is proud to offer more than half of our Festival programs for free each year, but we also want to make sure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to experience our world-class orchestras,” said Caitlin Murray, Executive Director of Bravo! Vail. “The Community Pass Program will expand access to the Festival here in our local community, enriching peoples’ lives and promoting a lifelong appreciation of the arts in Eagle County.”

“My Future Pathways is honored and excited to partner with Bravo! Vail to host the Orchestra Series concerts for our Hispanic community,” said David Garcia, Mentoring Project Manager with My Future Pathways. “This opportunity aligns with our goal of striving to close the opportunity gap and connecting underserved members of our community. These concerts will expose an even greater portion of the Vail Valley community to exciting and enriching social events.”

This is the first year of a three-year expansion planned for the Community Pass Program. Bravo! Vail intends to add more nonprofit community partners in the coming years dependent on underwriting support. Public service nonprofit organizations serving Eagle County communities receive first consideration.

For more information on becoming a nonprofit partner with Bravo! Vail’s Community Pass program, contact Parker Owens at powens@bravovail.org.

For more information about the 2022 Bravo! Vail Music Festival season, please visit bravovail.org.