Bravo! Vail Music Festival announces first ever Music Education Month in October

Bravo! Vail Music Festival this week issued the following press release on its first-ever Music Education Month this October:

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announces its first-ever Music Education Month, presenting a free concert and collaborative learning opportunities during the month of October.

In celebration of Bravo! Vail’s year-round commitment to adult and youth music education in the community, Music Education Month events include a special performance by Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott; interdisciplinary arts workshops and talks; collaborations with Walking Mountains Science Center Avon Campus, Alpine Arts Center, and Bookworm of Edwards; and expanded learning and performance opportunities for Bravo! Vail’s Music Makers Haciendo Músicastudents.

“This month-long celebration not only showcases Bravo! Vail’s extensive music education programming throughout the year, but it also expands these offerings to include new music experiences in the Valley, including interdisciplinary arts events,” said Caitlin Murray, Executive Director of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. “We are excited to give members of our community more ways to connect through music.”

Bravo! Vail’s Music Education Month events include the following:

• Community Concert with Anne-Marie McDermott: October 1 at 1 PM (Edwards Interfaith Chapel) – Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott kicks off Music Education Month with a special community performance at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. A pre-concert Meet & Greet with Ms. McDermott will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but reservations are required through bravovail.org.

• Music Makers Haciendo Música Chamber Music Saturdays: October 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 9 AM-12 PM (Edwards Interfaith Chapel) – Chamber Music Saturdays give Bravo! Vail’s Music Makers Haciendo Música students opportunities to develop performance skills alongside their peers in a setting outside of the traditional classroom. As Bravo! Vail’s flagship music education program, Music Makers Haciendo Música provides low-cost, afterschool violin and piano instruction for nearly 300 students each year in the Eagle and Lake County School Districts. Music Makers Haciendo Música Chamber Music Saturdays are by invitation only. For more information, please contact Aileen Pagán-Rohwer at arohwer@bravovail.org.

• Mexican Ofrendas (Altars) & Music: Oct. 18 at 4 PM (Alpine Arts Center) –Ofrendas, or altars, are an essential part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. This family-friendly workshop gives participants an opportunity to create their own ofrenda while learning about Mexican art, music, history, and culture from a Bravo! Vail scholar. Admission is free, but reservations are required through alpineartscenter.org.

• Cocktails & Canvas with French Music: Oct. 21 at 5:30 PM (Alpine Arts Center) – This adult-friendly event provides art materials and inspiration for participants to make Impressionist-style paintings while enjoying cocktails and discussion from a Bravo! Vail scholar on French art, music, history, and culture. Admission is free, but reservations are required through alpineartscenter.org. Cocktails are available for purchase.

• The Art of Letter Writing: Oct. 27 at 6 PM (The Bookworm of Edwards) – This unique presentation by a Bravo! Vail scholar explores the art of letter writing and its connection to music. Participants leave with a packet of complimentary notecards to start their own writing journey inspired by the music they hear. Admission is free, but reservations are required through The Bookworm at 970.926.7323. Reception to follow.

• Music Makers Haciendo Música Fright at the Museum: Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 AM-12 PM. (Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon Campus) – Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Música students and staff present a Spooky Concert, Spooky Forest Walk, and a Spooky Sounds Instrument Petting Zoo just in time for Halloween. Participants can connect the eerie sounds heard in nature to those made by musical instruments in these family-friendly, interactive events. Admission is free, but reservations are required through walkingmountains.org, where a detailed schedule is also available.

For more information on Bravo! Vail’s Music Education Month events, please visit bravovail.org or participating partners’ websites.