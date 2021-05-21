Bravo! after-school program rebranded as Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Musica

Bravo! Vail Music Festival on Friday issued the following press release on the rebrand of its After-School Piano & Violin Program to the new “Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Música:

Bravo! Vail Music Festival announces an ambitious rebrand of the After-School Piano & Violin Program aimed at expanding music education in the Vail Valley.

The new name, “Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Música,” opens the possibilities for the future of the instruction program, allowing for growth to add instruments, creating an easy integration into the summer Festival, and broadening the scope and reach of Bravo! Vail’s music education program.

The new name reflects the growing Latinx population in the community and encapsulates everything the programs aspires for young, budding musicians to feel: “I am a Music Maker!”

During the summer season, advanced piano and violin students are invited to the Summer Intensive program for an immersive, week-long camp that gives these young musicians the time and space to learn, compose, play chamber music for the first time, and interact with Festival artists.

Year-round programming and music education offerings make up an important part of the Bravo! Vail mission. Bravo! Vail Music Makers reflects the organization’s commitment to fill the gap in music education by creating meaningful connections and inspiring musical curiosity.

Eagle County School District Superintendent Philip Qualman remarks, “ECSD is excited about the planned expansion of instrumental music instruction in our elementary schools. Bravo! Vail has a proven track record of reaching out to elementary students to create a deep appreciation for the arts and inspire a new generation of musicians and patrons. We are fortunate to share in this great opportunity and look forward to another amazing season of Bravo! Vail.”

Specific plans for Bravo! Vail Music Makers include creating equal access to programs for every child in the county by offering piano classes at each of the nine elementary schools and violin classes at four elementary schools in Eagle County by August 2023 as well as deepening parent engagement by establishing a Bravo! Vail Music Makers parent organization by August 2022 to assist with fundraising, program execution, and service needs. Also by August 2022, the program plans to provide subsidized music education to all interested students in grades 2–5 and eliminate the student waitlist. Additionally, Bravo! Vail commits to increasing youth involvement by developing two performance and two attendance opportunities for Bravo! Vail Music Makers and families during the summer Festival season by June 2023. The efforts address the lack of cultural representation in music education by developing an equity-centered pedagogy.

Executive Director Caitlin Murray comments, “Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Música emphasizes one of Bravo’s most important goals — to create the next generation of musicians and music lovers. We want everyone who grows up in the Vail Valley to have access to music lessons and great performances. This new name and accompanying vision enable us to expand our reach, eliminate barriers to entry and build more robust programs for our community.”