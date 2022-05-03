Brandon Daruna joins Eagle County Paramedic Services as Chief Executive

Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS) recently issued the following press release on Brandon Daruna joining ECPS as Chief Executive Officer on May 23:

Jim Bradford, COO and co-CEO of Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS), recently announced that Brandon Daruna will join ECPS as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 23, 2022. Daruna, who was chosen from an initial field of 45 candidates, most recently served as Chief Paramedic and Authority Manager at Gilpin Ambulance Authority in Blackhawk, CO.

Brandon Daruna

“We’re super excited that Mr. Daruna accepted the position of CEO,” said Jeff Babb, president of the Board of Directors for Eagle County Paramedic Services. “We initiated this search to seek out the best of the best in the industry and beyond. Mr. Daruna is a dynamic and forward-thinking leader and we’re looking forward to this new chapter in the District’s leadership.”

This is the first time that the Board of Directors has initiated a nation-wide search for management. Previous CEOs were promoted from within the organization.

Daruna is an administrative professional and paramedic with 12 years of management

experience and 22 years in the industry. In addition to working in EMS as both a field paramedic and a SWAT paramedic, he is an Adjunct Professor of leadership and management at University of Denver, Daniels College teaching in the college’s Executive Education department.

As CEO, Daruna’s responsibilities include strengthening ECPS’ staffing and infrastructure to best fulfill local and state responsibilities and provide extraordinary patient care; enhancing an already healthy and sustainable organization to ensure it is forward-looking and integrated with the evolving healthcare system; collaborating with community and healthcare partners to enhance services and improve the health and wellbeing of Eagle County.

“My passion has long been improving the quality and equity of healthcare through robust systems of care and support for patients and practitioners alike, which is why I am honored to join Eagle County Paramedic Services, who exemplifies this work,” Daruna said. “Our family also looks forward to becoming a part of the Eagle County community.”

Prior to leading Gilpin Ambulance Authority, Daruna was a paramedic and field training officer at Denver Health Paramedic Division and an Operations Supervisor at Northglenn Ambulance. He also served as Assistant Director of Ski Patrol at Echo Mountain Ski Resort and as an EMT and, later, paramedic in New Orleans. Daruna has also served as a volunteer Lieutenant at Golden Fire Department in Golden, CO; a volunteer ski patroller at Copper Mountain Ski Resort and as a Volunteer paramedic during the Hurricane Katrina Response.

Daruna holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from University of Denver, Daniels College and studied mechanical engineering at Tulane University in New Orleans before achieving his paramedicine degree from Delgado Community College. Daruna is married with one son; he and his family are relocating to Eagle County.