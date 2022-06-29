Boebert cruises past Coram in Republican primary as Democrats duke it out to challenge in CD3

Far right-wing U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was losing the small corner of Eagle County that’s still in her district in Tuesday’s Colorado primary election, but she was cruising to victory over moderate Republican Don Coram overall in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District.

Lauren Boebert

“There’s a lot of work left to do in this state, and I believe we will take our state back,” Boebert told supporters, according to the Associated Press. “We will take Colorado back.”

Boebert was beating Coram 64% to 36% overall at 9 p.m. In preliminary results in Eagle County — where, after redistricting, only the Roaring Fork portion of the county is in Boebert’s district — the controversial congresswoman was losing 59% to 40%.

Aspen’s Adam Frisch was leading in the Democratic primary to take on Boebert in the Nov. 8 general election by a margin of 44% to 40% over Pueblo’s Sol Sandoval. Avon’s Alex Walker was a distant third at 16% in the district that now leans 9% Republican after redistricting.

The majority of Eagle County is in the 2nd Congressional District of Democrat Joe Neguse, who did not have a primary opponent and is the favorite to cruise to victory in November over Republican nominee Marshall Dawson.

Relative moderates statewide seemingly bucked the CD3 trend of backing extremist Boebert, with businessman Joe O’Dea defeating Jan. 6 participant Ron Hanks in the bid to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl beating Greg Lopez to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in the Nov. 8 election.

Indicted Mesa County Clerk and 2020 election denier Tina Peters lost her primary to Pam Anderson, who will take on incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold in November.

In the race for state House District 26, which includes most of Eagle County, Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek handily defeated Eagle’s Glenn Lowe by a margin of 61% to 38% in the GOP primary and will take on Steamboat’s Meghan Lukens in November.

Lowe was the preferred candidate of the Eagle County Republican Party, which reportedly saw a shakeup in leadership this week with the ouster of chair Kaye Ferry. Wolfson is the preferred candidate of the more extreme wing of the local Republicans.

Boebert, who has been under intense scrutiny for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, also may have been instrumental in alleged election violations in Mesa County that appeared to cost Peters in her Secretary of State bid.

But due to her enormous advantage in the far-right stronghold of Grand Junction, Trump favorite Boebert remains the heavy favorite in the Nov. 8 general election despite increasingly damning revelations from the Jan. 6 congressional hearings.

For more statewide results, go to the Colorado Secretary of State website. For Eagle County results, click here.