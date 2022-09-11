Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’

U.S. Rep. Boebert during a Natural Resources Committee hearing.

The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents.

The campaign for Boebert, who on Friday called for right-wing Christians to rise up to fight the enemy during these end of day times, did not return an email from Real Vail seeking comment on Saturday’s debate.

Adam Frisch

Frisch, a former Aspen town council member, is running a moderate, policy-first campaign that has not responded to numerous requests for comment on the lawlessness of the Trump administration, which Boebert ardently supports. A backer of the Jan. 6 insurrection who tweeted “Today is 1776” and voted to reject President Joe Biden’s Electoral College confirmation, Boebert is favored to win reelection in her Republican-leaning district.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District includes part of Eagle County and most of the state’s Western Slope. Here’s the press release from the Frisch campaign on Saturday’s debate:

Grand Junction, CO – Tonight, at the Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate debates Western Slope businessman and candidate for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district Adam Frisch debated Rep. Lauren Boebert. Rep. Boebert began the debate by attacking debate moderator Edie Sonn and focused the majority of her remarks of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Boebert deflected questions about her 0-39 legislative record and her ranking as 433rd on the Lugar Center’s bipartisan list.

“In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me,” Rep. Boebert said during the debate.

“I was looking forward to having conversations about pressing issues facing CO-3 like our water, energy independence, and creating jobs,” Frisch said. “Unfortunately Boebert was more focused on attacking our moderator and Nancy Pelosi and claiming legislative wins for the district despite her 0-39 legislative record. I will debate Lauren Boebert anytime, anywhere, on any issue, but Boebert again ducked my invitation to debate in her hometown of Rifle and in Durango, Pueblo, and Alamosa.”

“The people of CO-3 deserve to hear directly from the candidates who are asking for their vote this November about issues that are important to them,” Frisch added. “Instead, Boebert, who is a leader of the anger-tainment industry along with her mentor Marjorie Taylor Greene, decided to attack our moderator who is a well respected community member. When elected, I will treat everyone with respect and listen to all of my constituents, regardless of their party affiliation, and deliver results for the district by working across the aisle. I ask the voters of CO-3, who do you want negotiating in the halls of Congress on behalf of your family, your community, and your business on critical issues facing the distict like the Colorado River drought? A workhorse like me or a showpony like Boebert?”

The debate can be watched at this link.