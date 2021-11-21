Birds of Prey gets the OK for Dec. 3-5 races

The Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek (VVF photo).

Beaver Creek itself has delayed opening day for the public, pushing it back indefinitely from the originally scheduled Nov. 24 opening, but the Birds of Prey World Cup race are still on track for Dec. 3-5, according to a Sunday press statement from the organizers:

The 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Beaver Creek is a go!

Organizers and FIS confirmed a positive snow control today, which means the course is in good shape and on track to be ready for “North America’s Downhill” and two Super G races Dec. 3-5.

Snow control had originally been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, but officials postponed 48 hours to confirm weather patterns.

“We look forward to hosting the world’s best men’s alpine ski racers as they make their journey toward the 2022 Olympic Winter Games,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation, which has been the Local Organizing Committee for the Birds of Prey event in Beaver Creek since 1997.

“Thanks to hard work, an amazing team, and a phenomenal man-made snowmaking system, plus a little cooperation from Mother Nature, we expect a sensational return to racing on this iconic course. We are grateful for the support of our partners at the FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, US Forest Service, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, and everyone on the snowmaking and course-building teams, including our amazing volunteers, to help get this course ready for training November 30 and racing December 3-5.”

Conditions atop the course have been, “excellent,” Imhof said. Forecasts for cold temperatures indicate that the course build will be completed in time.

“Beaver Creek Resort’s snowmaking team has done an excellent job through warm temperatures during the early season. The upper and mid-sections of the course are in great condition, and we are now setting our sights on the lower portion. We are heading into a great weather window for snowmaking, and are excited to host Birds of Prey,” said Gary Shimanowitz, Vice President of Mountain Operations at Beaver Creek Resort.

Downhill race training is scheduled to begin Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 2, but typically, trainings are only held on a maximum of two of the three scheduled days. Learn more at bcworldcup.com.