Bibbens hired as new Vail town clerk

Stephanie Bibbens has been selected as the new town clerk for the Town of Vail. She started in her new role on Aug. 22.

Stephanie Bibbins

Bibbens was promoted to the position after serving as the deputy town clerk for the last three years. She has been with the town for a total of 14 years, starting as a seasonal parking host in 2008 and working up to a full-time lead in the Public Works Department.

After leaving to pursue other opportunities for four years, Bibbens returned to the town as an irrigation tech in the summer of 2018.

Bobbins was hired as deputy town clerk in January 2019. Her new position follows the retirement of Tammy Nagel, who served in the town clerk’s office for 17 years.

