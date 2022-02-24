Bennet calls for full weight of economic sanctions, bolstering resistance as Russia attacks Ukraine

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday night warned of “grave consequences” for the Russian people after President Vladimir Putin launched a widespread attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Michael Bennet

“Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order,” said Bennet, a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well.”

Bennet called for economic sanctions and bolstering the Ukrainian resistance.

“The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression,” Bennet said in a prepared statement. “We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”

Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Vail, tweeted this as the attack was launched:

“The UN Security Council — as it is literally being chaired by Russia — debating tonight as Russia simultaneously attacks Ukraine is theatre of the absurd. The institution is broken.”