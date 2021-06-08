Bennet, Neguse introduce SHRED Act to keep federal ski area fees local

The offices of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso on Tuesday jointly issued the following press release on their bipartisan SHRED Act to keep a portion of the annual fees collected for ski areas operating on public lands in local mountain communities for local recreation and other ski-town priorities. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Vail, introduced similar legislation in the House (see press release below):

Sen. Michael Bennet

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) introduced the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act to invest in outdoor recreation in mountain communities. This bicameral, bipartisan legislation would ensure National Forests retain a portion of the annual fees that ski areas operating within their boundaries pay to support local recreation and community priorities. U.S. Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), John Curtis (R-Utah), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), and Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) introduced a companion bill.

“Skiing is a vital component of Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry, creating jobs and boosting local economies,” said Bennet. “The partnership between ski areas, the Forest Service, and mountain communities is critical – especially in areas like the White River National Forest. This bill will rightfully keep funds where they are generated and help local communities tackle their own priorities, like making trailhead improvements or increasing staffing. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this done for mountain communities in Colorado and across the country.”

“Wyoming is home to world class skiing. The resorts in the Jackson area and across the state are critical to our economy,” said Barrasso. “Right now, Wyoming ski communities are sending money to Washington but not receiving the full benefits from those fees. Our legislation will help make the Forest Service a better partner. By creating a specific dedicated account for these fees, Wyoming skiing communities will get more bang for their buck. They will be able to provide an even better experience for visitors by improving their facilities, protecting the forests, and supporting the local economy.”

In exchange for using some of America’s most stunning forestlands, the 122 ski areas operating on Forest Service lands across the country pay fees to the Forest Service that average $39 million annually. The SHRED Act would establish a framework for local National Forests to retain a portion of ski fees to offset increased recreational use and support local ski permit and program administration. The SHRED Act also provides the Forest Service with flexibility to direct resources where they are needed the most.

The SHRED Act would:

· Keep Ski Fees Local: By establishing a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to retain a portion of the fees that ski areas pay to the Forest Service. For National Forests that receive less than $15 million in ski fees annually, 75% of the fees are retained. For forests that receive more than $15 million in ski fees annually, 60% of the ski fees would be retained. The retained funds are available for authorized uses at the local National Forest.

· Support Winter Recreation: In each National Forest, 75% of the retained funds are directly available to support Forest Service Ski Area Program and permitting needs, process proposals for improvement projects, train staff, and prepare for wildfire. Any excess funds can be directed to other National Forests that host ski areas for the same uses. After all of the winter recreation uses have been addressed across the country, excess funds are carried over to the pot of funding that supports broad recreation needs.



· Address Broad Recreation Needs: In each National Forest, 25% of the retained funds are available to support a broad set of local recreation management and community needs, including special use permit administration, visitor services, trailhead improvements, facility maintenance, and affordable workforce housing. This set-aside would dramatically increase some Forest Service unit’s budgets to meet the growing visitation and demand for outdoor recreation.

The SHRED Act is supported by: National Ski Area Association and its 122 member ski areas operating on public lands, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, Colorado Ski Country

USA, Colorado Association of Ski Towns, America Outdoors Association, Vail Resorts, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The SHRED Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.).

The bill text is available HERE. A one-page summary of the bill is available HERE.

Statements of Support

“Ski areas across the country appreciate Senator Bennet’s leadership in the Senate and unwavering support for outdoor recreation. Retaining a portion of ski area permit fees with the Forest Service will help boost the agency’s recreation capacity, improve visitor services and expand access to our nation’s forests for all Americans,” said Kelly Pawlak, President/CEO, National Ski Areas Association.

“What the bill’s Ski Area Fee Retention Account does for ski areas is a solid model for all facilitated recreation experiences. Outdoor recreation permit fees should be reallocated at the site, should be used to improve and enhance facilitated recreation experiences, and should be made available to help other sites address recreation programming needs that may not have the resources necessary at the local level,” said Aaron Bannon, executive director of America Outdoors.

“The SHRED Act will bring much-needed resources to the United States Forest Service to address the needs of not only ski areas, but the broader recreation management needs of the public lands on which ski town economies are so dependent. This Act will offer ongoing support to the public lands that are so critical to the recreation-based economies of resort communities,” said Margaret Bowes, Executive Director, Colorado Association of Ski Towns.

“This bill is not only critical to maintaining the active management of our national forests by providing much needed support to the United States Forest Service, but it also greatly aids in the sustainability and vibrancy of our mountain communities and local recreational opportunities. By allowing local national forests to retain the fees generated from the ski areas in which they originate, forest managers are better equipped to address the many impacts creating a crisis in our forests. Northwest Colorado Council of Governments fully supports the 2021 SHRED Act as drafted and is hopeful its implementation will provide our local United States Forest Service with the overdue and necessary support imperative for its operations to run successfully and efficiently for decades to come,” said Alyssa Shenk, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Council Chair.

Here’s the press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse:

Washington D.C.— Today, Congressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, alongside Representatives Anne Kuster and John Curtis, co-chairs of the House Ski and Snowboard Caucus and Representative Doug LaMalfa introduced the bipartisan and bicameral Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act. The legislation is led by Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Barasso in the Senate.

Currently, fees related to the permitting of ski areas on U.S. Forest Service land are given to the Treasury Department, where the funds are not dedicated for any specific purpose. The Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act seeks to change this system, and instead direct a portion of the fees to the National Forest System, where they will be used for local infrastructure improvements, avalanche forecasting and safety, and improved visitor services. The legislation also directs money to improve the ski area permitting process, helping ski areas facilitate investment in rural mountain communities.

“Across our District—in Summit and Eagle Counties in particular—outdoor recreation fuels our economy, drives tourism and is ingrained in our communities and our way of life. Investing in our National Forests, restoring our public lands and supporting outdoor guides and retailers is how we ensure our mountain communities thrive and grow,” said Congressman Joe Neguse, who serves as Chairman of the House Public Lands Subcommittee. “By keeping local Ski fees in the communities developing them, we can invest in our National Forests, improve the recreation permitting process, and support wildfire planning and coordination. There are significant maintenance and restoration needs on our public lands and the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act is a common-sense measure to support these lands, our communities and our mountain economies.”

“Keeping some of the fees paid by ski areas on the forests where the fees are generated is a no brainer! The SHRED Act will provide our partners in recreation at the U.S. Forest Service with much needed resources to help the agency manage the growing demand for recreation at ski areas and elsewhere on our national forests. Colorado Ski Country USA and our member ski areas salute Congressman Neguse and his colleagues for bringing this common sense legislation forward,” said Melanie Mills, President & CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA.

“The SHRED Act will be a game changer for the Forest Service recreation program, mountain communities, and the millions of people who recreate on National Forests. Ski areas appreciate Rep. Neguse’s introduction of the SHRED Act and his leadership on ensuring that permit fees will be spent locally to position the Forest Service for success in meeting ever-growing demand for outdoor recreation,” said Alan Henceroth, COO/VP, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

“As more and more people head outdoors to recreate in these challenging times, this investment in Forest Service capacity and outdoor recreation could not come at a better time,” said Kelly Pawlak, President/CEO, National Ski Areas Association. “Ski areas applaud Reps. Kuster, Curtis, Neguse and LaMalfa for their leadership and bipartisan efforts in support of the SHRED Act. Mountain communities, ski areas, outfitter guides and the millions of people who recreate on the National Forests will all benefit from this critical legislation.”

“What the SHRED Act does for ski areas is a solid model for all facilitated recreation experiences,” said Aaron Bannon, Executive Director, America Outdoors Association. “Outdoor recreation permit fees should be reallocated at the site, should be used to improve and enhance facilitated recreation experiences, and should be made available to help other sites address recreation programming needs that may not have the resources necessary at the local level.”

“Snowsports Industries America (SIA) fully supports the retention of ski area fees through the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act,” said Nick Sargent, President, Snowsports Industries America. “This important legislation will provide valuable resources to improve the Forest Service’s capacity to administer permits and make critical and timely decisions on improving public lands infrastructure and facilitating implementation of year-round recreation activities.”

Specifically, the SHRED Act would:

