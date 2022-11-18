Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days earlier than scheduled

Following yet another early-season snowstorm, Beaver Creek Resort on Friday announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski season two days then originally scheduled. Beaver Creek will now open with top-to-bottom skiing on Monday, Nov. 21.

At nearby Vail, which has been open for a week, officials announced more terrain on Thursday.

“We popped top-to-bottom and village-to-village access today!” Vail posted on Facebook. “We also opened Challenge and some terrain off of Kangaroo Cornice! We’re now skiing and riding on nearly 300 acres.”

Here’s the press release on Beaver Creek’s early opening:

Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open for the 2022-23 winter season two days earlier than planned, on Monday, Nov. 21. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including the Signature Parks Collection’s Red Buffalo and Haymeadow Parks, as well as Gold Dust. Centennial Express Lift and Haymeadow Gondola will spin from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while Cinch Express Lift will spin from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. Beaver Creek’s newest edition to the Signature Parks Collection, McCoy Park, will open later this season.

A live DJ and signature Beaver Creek chocolate chip cookies, as well as coffee and hot cocoa, will be available at the Centennial Express base area in the morning, with additional activation at Spruce Saddle Lodge.

“Opening Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Nadia Guerriero, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Beaver Creek Resort. “There’s nothing better than getting back to skiing and snowboarding together. As perpetual hosts, our team can’t wait to welcome our guests to experience the magic of Beaver Creek. From fresh cookies to perfect corduroy, we have been hard at work preparing for this season’s kickoff.”

Opening week events, including the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular, and holiday market, will proceed as planned.

World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition

On Nov. 23, festivities will continue in Beaver Creek Village starting at 1:00 pm with the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, featuring five local bakers from Colorado’s Eagle and Summit Counties.

Each baker has hand-crafted their own recipe and will bake 1,000 cookies for visitors and judges to crown the winner, based on taste, appearance, creativity and texture. All participants will receive a cash prize, with the grand champion taking home $2,000.

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular

To continue the excitement through the week, the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular will take place Friday, Nov. 25. Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with activities, including:

· Complimentary ice skating from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

· Meet & greet with Santa from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

· Craft workshop with Alpine Arts Center from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

The Tree Lighting Spectacular show will begin at 5:00 pm, with ice skating performers and two live music groups: Brothers of Brass and On the Rocks. Following the lighting of the tree, fireworks will illuminate the sky.

Both Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, a holiday market filled with local Eagle County artisans will take place from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Opening Day Mountain Dining at Beaver Creek

As skiers and snowboarders work up an appetite, dining will be open at:

· Spruce Saddle Lodge, located at the top of Centennial Express Lift

· Ice Cream Parlour, located at the top of Haymeadow Express Gondola

· Citrea, located in Beaver Creek Village next to the Ice Rink

Early Season & Uphill Access



Please be reminded that early season conditions exist.Beaver Creek Resort requires all skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. For the safety of all guests, please keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. Uphill access at Beaver Creek is currently not open due to early season mountain preparations and snowmaking. The resort will announce when uphill access is open to guests once early season operations are complete and there is adequate terrain to safely permit these activities.

