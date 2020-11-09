Beaver Creek Resort implements mandatory mask zone starting Nov. 10

Beaver Creek Resort on Monday issued the following press release on a mandatory mask zone in Beaver Creek Village beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. The resort, which just received a nice shot of fresh snow, opens for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Here’s the release:

BEAVER CREEK, Colo., Nov. 9, 2020 — Beaver Creek Resort will implement a mandatory mask zone in Beaver Creek Village ahead of the 2020-21 ski season. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, face coverings will be required in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.

The decision by Beaver Creek Resort Company to add an additional requirement to the existing Eagle County Public Health Order was made in the best interest of public health and guest safety, and is seen as a preemptive way to reduce the rising local and statewide spread of COVID-19.

Beaver Creek Resort previously announced face coverings and social distancing will be enforced throughout every aspect of the ski and ride experience on the mountain during the 2020-21 season. More information regarding the upcoming winter experience is available on beavercreek.com.

Beaver Creek Village-specific safety protocols include:

Guest Expectations:

· Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

· Guests will be required to wear face coverings in all public indoor and outdoor spaces. Employees are also required to wear face coverings at all times.

Social Distancing:

· All guests are expected to comply with physical distancing guidelines outlined by public health as well as resort signage or as directed by resort employees.

· Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).

Enhanced Cleaning and Sanitization:

· High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected with EPA-approved products that kill the COVID-19 virus.

· Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort. Frequent handwashing is required of employees.

For more information about Beaver Creek, visit beavercreek.com.