Beaver Creek renames Double Diamond to honor Gary Shimanowitz

Gary Shimanowitz and Zach.

Beaver Creek Resort on Wednesday issued the following press release on the renaming of Double Diamond trail to “Gary’s” this season to honor late Vice President of Operations and foundational leader Gary Shimanowitz:

Beaver Creek Resort is honored to re-name a trail to memorialize of late Vice President of Operations and foundational leader Gary Shimanowitz. One of his favorite runs to ski when groomed and a signature Beaver Creek black run, Double Diamond, will be unveiled as Gary’s this 2022-23 winter season.

The trail is located the front-side of Beaver Creek Mountain, just below Spruce Saddle Lodge, and runs alongside Addy’s and Helmut’s. Given Gary’s immense legacy and impact at Beaver Creek Resort, this trail pays homage to his dedication to the mountain.

“Gary was truly one-of-a-kind and a larger-than-life figure at Beaver Creek. To honor his legacy in this way is only fitting,” said Nadia Guerriero, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Beaver Creek. “Gary shared his kindness and humor, intelligence and motivation, with everyone he met each day. We hope every guest who visits Beaver Creek and skis this run feels Gary’s spirit.”

Double Diamond was an original trail opened during Beaver Creek’s first season in 1980-81, and renaming this specific trail also recognizes Gary’s 32 years at with Vail Resorts, having joined Beaver Creek as a first-year patroller in 1990. When skiable, a dedication event will be held on Gary’s for friends, family and loved ones.