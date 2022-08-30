Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest over Labor Day weekend

Beaver Creek Resort on Monday issued the following press release on this weekend’s Oktoberfest activities:

Don your dirndls and lederhosen – it’s almost time for Oktoberfest!

This traditional end-of-summer event returns to the resort over Labor Day weekend with three days of live music, authentic Bavarian food, and highly anticipated competitions. Commemorative beer steins will be available for purchase each day at the bars.

Headlining bands include Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John, performing on Saturday from 4:00-6:00pm and Brothers Revival, A Tribute to the Allman Brothers, performing on Sunday from 4:00-6:00pm.

Beaver Creek Resort will welcome the contingent from Trachtenkapelle Lech, the official band of Lech-Zurs, Beaver Creek’s sister resort in Austria. Trachtenkapelle will perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and be involved in activities throughout the resort all weekend. This will be the largest band representing Lech in Beaver Creek in fifteen years. The Helmut Fricker Band will also perform each day of the festival, led by local yodeler, accordion and alpenhorn player Helmut Fricker.

Rounding out the festival are games and activities in the Kids Zone, delicious German food and beers, and contests ranging from Bratwurst Eating and Stein Hoisting to Best Dressed.

Friday, September 2

4:00pm Biergarten opens

4:00-5:45pm Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

5:45-6:00pm Best Dressed Competition

6:00-6:15pm Stein Hoisting Competition

6:15-8:00pm Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

Saturday, September 3

11:00am-12:00pm Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

11:00am-4:00pm Kids Zone open

12:30-1:30pm Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30-1:45pm Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45-2:45pm Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

2:45-3:00pm Best Dressed Competition

3:00-3:45pm Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45-4:00pm Stein Hoisting Competition

4:00-6:00pm Live Music by Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

Sunday, September 4

11:00am-12:00pm Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

11:00am-4:00pm Kids Zone open

12:30-1:30pm Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30-1:45pm Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45-2:45pm Live Music by Trachtenkapelle

2:45-3:00pm Best Dressed Competition

3:00-3:45pm Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45-4:00pm Stein Hoisting Competition

4:00-6:00pm Live Music by Brothers Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers

The full Oktoberfest schedule and activity calendar can be found on BeaverCreek.com and on the Beaver Creek Village Guide mobile app.