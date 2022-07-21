Beaver Creek Arts Festival set for Aug. 6-7

The Beaver Creek Arts Festival this week issued the following press release on its Aug. 6-7 event:

Art demonstrations, wood work, painting, sculpture, stunning jewelry, mixed media and more will fill two levels of the the gorgeous resort enclave Beaver Creek during the 34nd Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival. 100 national and international artists will bring their beauteous works to this annual tradition for two days on August 6 – 7.

Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, visitors are sure to find it during the free, two-day event. Attendees will delight in the vast array of art on The Village level, and spend time with artists creating their masterful works on the Base of the Mountain level.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Beaver Creek Art Festival represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival.

The 34th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival is part of HAE’s 2022 Colorado Summer of Art tour which includes the 19th Annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival (July 16 – 17), the 6th Annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival (July 23 – 24) the 2nd Annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival (July 30 – 31) and the inaugural launch of the Mountain Village/Telluride Fine Art Festival, taking place at the Heritage & Conference Plazas August 13 – 14.

Visitors to the Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival are encouraged to engage the artists and discover the inspirations and processes behind each stunning work. All artists are on-site for the duration of the two-day festival. Guests may park in the lower lots located along Highway 6 and ride the free shuttle up to Beaver Creek Village.

WHAT: 34th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 10 am to 5 pm

WHERE: 76 Avondale Lane, Avon, CO 81620

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615



FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE:

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Artists creating original works all weekend

Original handmade artwork

100+ national and international artists

Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on site for duration of festival

Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

Parking with complimentary shuttle

Pets on leashes welcome

Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation’s top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the 30+ years established company has overseen art festivals in such noted cities as Aspen, CO; Sarasota, FL; Alexandria, VA; Fort Lauderdale, FL and 40 other destination markets in the nation.

For additional information on the Beaver Creek Art Festival and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com