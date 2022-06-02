BallotTrax available for Eagle County voters to track ballots during June 28 primary election

Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on the availability of BallotTrax for the upcoming June 28 primary election:

Eagle County voters will have the opportunity to track their ballot for the 2022 Primary Election using BallotTrax, a mail ballot locator and notification system. BallotTrax has been in place since 2020 and proved a helpful way for voters to track the progress of their ballot.

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received, and accepted. Voters may select the type of messages they wish to receive and when they want to receive the messages.

“Approximately 60% of active Eagle County registered voters are enrolled in BallotTrax, and voter feedback on the tracking notifications have been overwhelmingly positive,” said Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien. “I encourage Eagle County voters to enroll in BallotTrax for the upcoming 2022 Primary Election.”

Messages about the status of voter ballots will begin after ballots are mailed. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on Friday, May 13 and ballots will be mailed to all other voters the week of June 6. June 6 is also the last day voters may change party affiliation or choose to be unaffiliated for purposes of the June 28 Primary Election.

Eagle County voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting https://eagle.ballottrax.net or www.GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

For more information on Eagle County’s 2022 Primary Election, to register to vote, change party affiliation, or update your voter registration, please visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote or www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

BallotTrax disponible para los votantes del Condado de Eagle durante las elecciones primarias de 2022

2 de junio de 2022 – Los votantes del Condado de Eagle tendrán la oportunidad de rastrear su boleta en las elecciones primarias de 2022 con BallotTrax, un localizador y sistema de notificación de boletas por correo. BallotTrax ha estado disponible desde 2020 y demostró ser una forma útil para que los votantes sigan el progreso de su boleta.

BallotTrax permite a los votantes recibir notificaciones por teléfono, correo electrónico o mensaje de texto sobre el estado de su boleta por correo, desde el momento en que se envía al votante hasta que se recibe y se acepta. Los votantes pueden seleccionar el tipo de mensajes que desean recibir y cuándo desean recibirlos.

“Aproximadamente el 60% de los votantes activos registrados en el Condado de Eagle están inscritos en BallotTrax, y los comentarios sobre las notificaciones de seguimiento han sido abrumadoramente positivos”, dijo la secretaria y registradora Regina O’Brien. “Animo a los votantes del Condado de Eagle a inscribirse en BallotTrax para las próximas elecciones primarias de 2022”.

Los mensajes sobre el estado de las boletas electorales comenzarán después de que se hayan enviado las boletas por correo. Se enviaron boletas a los votantes militares y en el extranjero el viernes 13 de mayo y las boletas se enviarán por correo a todos los demás votantes la semana del 6 de junio. El 6 de junio también es el último día en que los votantes pueden cambiar su afiliación partidaria o elegir no afiliarse para la elección primaria del 28 de junio.

Los votantes del Condado de Eagle pueden inscribirse en BallotTrax visitando https://eagle.ballottrax.net o www.GoVoteColorado.gov y haciendo clic en “Registrarse en BallotTrax”.

Para más información sobre las elecciones primarias de 2022 del Condado de Eagle, registrarse para votar, cambiar la afiliación de partido o actualizar su registro de votante, visite www.eaglecounty.us/voteo www.GoVoteColorado.gov.