‘Back to Better’ event scheduled as Eagle County lifts COVID-19 public health orders

On Wednesday (May 19) Eagle County Public Health Orders and Emergency Declarations for COVID-19 were officially lifted with the following alert in both English and Spanish:

Eagle County Public Health Orders and Emergency Declarations for COVID-19 have been lifted. State guidance on mask use is here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance. Vaccinations are available for anyone 12 years of age and older. Visit EagleCountyCOVID.org for clinic dates & locations.

La orden de el departamento de salud del condado de Eagle y la declaración de emergencia de COVID-19 a sido levantada. Encuentre la orientación estatal sobre uso de máscaras aquí: https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance. Vacunas están disponibles para cualquier persona de 12 años de edad o más. Visite www.eaglecountycovid.org para encontrar las fechas y ubicaciones de las clínicas.

Also on Wednesday, Battle Mountain High School issued this update on its graduation ceremony at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at noon on Saturday, May 29:

No capacity restrictions on the number of guests.

We have now learned that masks WILL NOT BE REQUIRED to attend the graduation ceremony.

We encourage family/household groups to keep separation as best as possible.

We will be following state guidance on a touch-free or low-touch ceremony, meaning that there will be no or very limited physical contact.

And on Thursday (May 20), Eagle County will host a community conversation on COVID-19. Here’s the press release on that event:

Eagle County will host “Community Conversation: Back to Better” on Thursday, May 20 beginning at 1 p.m. The virtual forum will feature representatives from the business community, schools, medical community and local government.



Topics will include the lifting of the local COVID-19 public health orders, how state orders apply locally, and the impact on the end of the school year. Participants will also discuss the summer 2021 outlook and address the importance of mental health resources moving forward.



The panel will be facilitated by Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr. Panelists will include:



-Heath Harmon, Eagle County Director of Public Health and Environment

-Birch Barron, Eagle County Director of Emergency Management

-Chris Romer, President and CEO, Vail Valley Partnership

-Kris Mattera, Executive Director, Basalt Chamber of Commerce

-Phil Qualman, Superintendent, Eagle County Schools

-Chris Lindley, Chief Population Health Officer, Vail Health

-Casey Wolfington, Community Behavioral Health Director, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health



The Community Conversation will be live streamed and recorded at www.ecgtv.com, and at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, and in Spanish at www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco. The event will also be broadcast on Eagle County TV, found on channel 18 on Comcast in the Eagle River Valley and on channel 19 in the Roaring Fork Valley.



El Condado de Eagle presentará un foro de transmisión en vivo sobre el COVID-19



18 de mayo del 2021 – El Condado de Eagle está organizando el foro: “Conversación Comunitaria: Regresando a estar mejor” el jueves 20 de mayo a partir de la 1:00pm. El foro virtual contará con representantes de la comunidad empresarial, escuelas, comunidad médica y gobierno local.



Los temas incluirán el levantamiento de las órdenes locales de salud pública del COVID-19, cómo se aplicarán las órdenes estatales a nivel local y el impacto sobre el final del año escolar. Los participantes también discutirán sus perspectivas sobre el verano del 2021 y abordarán la importancia de los recursos de salud mental en el futuro.



El panel será facilitado por el Comisionado del Condado de Eagle Matt Scherr. Los panelistas incluyen a:



-Heath Harmon, Director de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Eagle

-Birch Barron, Director de Gestión de Emergencias del Condado de Eagle

-Chris Romer, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo del Vail Valley Partnership

-Kris Mattera, Directora Ejecutiva, Cámara de Comercio de Basalt

-Phil Qualman, Superintendente, Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle

-Chris Lindley, Director de Salud Poblacional, Vail Health

-Casey Wolfington, Directora de Salud Conductual Comunitaria, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health



La conversación comunitaria se transmitirá en vivo y será grabada en www.ecgtv.com yen www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice, y en español en www.facebook.com/MiSaludMiCharco. El evento también se transmitirá en Eagle County TV, que se encuentra en el canal 18 de Comcast en El Valle de Eagle River y en el canal 19 de Comcast en El Valle de Roaring Fork.