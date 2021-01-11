Avon man charged for allegedly punching maskless man in Vail Village

Vail Police on Monday issued the following press release after charging Bryan Conklin of Avon with third-degree assault for allegedly punching a man in the face for not wearing a face mask in the mandatory outdoor mask zone of Vail Village:

Suspect Bryan Conklin.

On Jan.11, Vail police summonsed and released Bryan Conklin, 52, of Avon, on a single count of third-degree assault. This arrest is the result of an on-going investigation related to a Dec. 23 disturbance in Vail Village.

The original altercation began as a result of the victim not wearing a face covering in Vail Village. The incident escalated when the unidentified offender struck the victim in the face before fleeing the scene.

The Vail Police Department would like to thank the public’s assistance in identifying the offender in this incident from surveillance footage.

Vail police officials would like to remind everyone that facial coverings are required in Vail and Lionshead Villages, along with both associated parking structures. For more information about Town of Vail regulations related to stopping the spread of COVID-19, please visit www.vailgov.com/maskon.

Note: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.