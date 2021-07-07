Athletic Club at Westin hosting Run & Rosé 5K, Amplified Yoga Flow fundraiser

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Athletic Club at The Westin on Wednesday issued the following press release on two of its upcoming events:
AVON, Colo. (July 7, 2021) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting several special fitness events this July, including a Run & Rosé 5K Walk/Run on Wednesday, July 14th and an Amplified Yoga Flow fundraiser on Wednesday, July 28th to benefit The Community Market, which provides food assistance here in our Vail Valley community.
Run & Rosé 5K Walk/Run – Wednesday, July 14th at 5 p.m.
Stay after for a complimentary glass of rosé wine and a raffle featuring great prizes from partners Lululemon, Hush Chocolates, Peak Performance Footwear and Sawatch Hemp.
Mark your calendars – The Athletic Club will also be hosting a Miles & Margs 5K Walk/Run on Wednesday, Aug. 8th at 5 p.m.
Amplified Yoga Flow – Wednesday, July 28th at 5 p.m.
Advance registration for both events is highly recommended. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com
The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and aerial yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.