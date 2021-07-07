Athletic Club at Westin hosting Run & Rosé 5K, Amplified Yoga Flow fundraiser

The Athletic Club at The Westin on Wednesday

AVON, Colo. (July 7, 2021) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting several special fitness events this July, including a Run & Rosé 5K Walk/Run on Wednesday, July 14th and an Amplified Yoga Flow fundraiser on Wednesday, July 28th to benefit The Community Market, which provides food assistance here in our Vail Valley community.

Run & Rosé 5K Walk/Run – Wednesday, July 14th at 5 p.m.

Join Fitness Manager Lauren Warkentin & RunWESTIN concierge Mike Dorr for a social 5K run or walk! FREE & open to everyone, Run & Rosé will leave from Fitness Desk at 5 p.m. It will feature both 3K and 5K courses that go along the Eagle River bike path and around Avon’s Nottingham Lake.

Stay after for a complimentary glass of rosé wine and a raffle featuring great prizes from partners Lululemon, Hush Chocolates, Peak Performance Footwear and Sawatch Hemp.

Mark your calendars – The Athletic Club will also be hosting a Miles & Margs 5K Walk/Run on Wednesday, Aug. 8th at 5 p.m.

Amplified Yoga Flow – Wednesday, July 28th at 5 p.m.

Yoga instructor Joe Joe Malone will lead this outdoor flow class with DJ Pippen spinning mellow electronic tunes to amplify the class. This class is a community fundraiser, with a $20 cash suggested donation to directly support The Community Market – a partnership between the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, Food Bank of the Rockies, Eagle County Government, Vail Resorts and a number of other community non-profit groups to provide local food assistance.

Advance registration for both events is highly recommended. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and aerial yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.