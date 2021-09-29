Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon hosts four free yoga classes with R.R. Shakti

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon on Wednesday put out the following press release on four free yoga classes with R.R. Shakti:

AVON, Colo. (Sept. 29, 2021) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to welcome gifted yogi & spiritual leader R.R. Shakti to teach four FREE yoga classes weekly at the renowned studio beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 29th.

R.R. Shakti

R.R. Shakti, Ph.D is a Contemplative Mythologist and Depth Psychologist who facilitates embodied ritual for deeper meaning and human connection. She is a certified Yoga Therapist, licensed Massage Therapist and Ayurvedic Consultant with more than 20 years of experience in holistic wellness. She infuses esoteric teachings with real-life meaning to facilitate embodied ritual that is both mystical and practical.

Shakti’s schedule of weekly classes at Athletic Club at The Westin will include:

Monday from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Inner Power Yoga Awakening

Monday from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Lunar Flow & Yoga Nidra

Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Inner Power Yoga Awakening

Thursday at Noon – Love Train: Onboarding for Yoga Beginners

Free for Athletic Club members, resort guests and the general public, classes will be offered both in-person and virtually. Reservations are required. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at www.athleticclubwestin.com

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.

For more information on R.R. Shakti, please visit www.rrshakti.com/.