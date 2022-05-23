Athletic Club at The Westin holding guided community run to mark Global Running Day

The Athletic Club at The Westin last week issued the following press release on its guided community run on June 2 to celebrate Global Running Day:

The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to be once again celebrating Global Running Day on Thursday, June 2nd with a guided community run.

Free & open to all, the 2022 Global Running Day event will leave from the Athletic Club at The Westin at 5:30 p.m. Led by Westin Running Concierge Mike Dorr, participants can choose to do a 3K or 5K walk/run course – the 3K will go along the Eagle River bike path and the 5K will go around Avon’s Nottingham Lake. After the run, yoga teacher Lindsay Berman will lead a 15 minute post-run stretch.

The evening will end with a social featuring refreshments, giveaways and raffle prizes provided by partners Salomon, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Peak Performance Edwards, Sawatch Hemp CBD , Spa Anjali and more.

Advanced registration for is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.