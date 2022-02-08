At Boebert’s upcoming Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, pics with Trump will go for $11,600 a pop

If you attend U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) Feb. 17 fundraiser with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, you can get your photo taken with the former president for $11,600.

Boebert

If you’re tight on cash but still want to attend, you can skip the photo and get in the door for $5,800.

“You are cordially invited to a special evening benefitting the reelection of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert,” states the invitation to the fundraiser.

Contributions will go to Boebert’s joint fundraising committee, “Team Boebert JFC,” which divides its dollars between her campaign committee, her leadership PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

This isn’t Boebert’s first time dining for dollars at the former President’s Palm Beach club. Last April she brought her entire family along to a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus, for which she serves as communications chair. Those tickets were a relative bargain at just $2,500 per person. Three months earlier she and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who remains under investigation for child sex trafficking, co-headlined a fundraiser for Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

Her most recent public visit to Mar-a-Lago took place last November, when she attended a post-election party wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress intended to troll her Democratic colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Boebert defeated U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO), who was a Colorado Trump Campaign chair, in the GOP primary in 2020, and was quickly endorsed by Trump. She went on to win the congressional seat over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.

Trump endorsed Boebert again in January, issuing a statement stating in part, “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats.”

Boebert believes Republicans will take over the U.S. House in this year’s election, and she wants Trump to be speaker of the U.S. House.

“I’m just ready for him to announce that he will be speaker of the House, and then we can really live in the minds of these crazy left-wing lunatics,” Boebert told KNUS radio in June. “Can you imagine, Speaker Trump!”

“I personally love the idea” of Trump being speaker, said Boebert on air.

