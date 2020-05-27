Astronomical health insurance rates likely to drive CD3 primary debate

Geographically one of the largest congressional districts in the United States, Colorado’s 3rd, which includes roughly the western two-thirds of Eagle County, stretches from Pueblo in the south to Steamboat Springs in the north and all the way to the Utah border. It also has some of the highest health care and health-insurance costs in the nation.

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton

CD3 is comprised of all or parts of 29 out of 64 Colorado counties, mostly on the Western Slope, and many of them — like Eagle – have just one insurance provider on the Affordable Care Act individual market. Premiums for a family of four can exceed $2,000 a month.

Since U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, was first elected to represent CD3 in 2010, the number of uninsured nonelderly Americans steadily declined from a high of 46.5 million in 2010 – the year the ACA was approved — to a low in 2016 of 26.7 million. Tipton has unsuccessfully voted numerous times to repeal the law, which is also known as Obamacare.

Since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, partly on a platform of repealing and replacing the ACA, his administration has challenged the law in court and undermined it on multiple fronts. Since then, the rate of uninsured has steadily climbed to 27.9 million in 2018.

President Donald Trump

Now the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that more than 20 million Americans are losing job-based health care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and up to 2 million uninsured people could be hospitalized for the disease. Trump just this month urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the ACA and its protections for people with preexisting conditions, which could be up to half of all Americans, according to the federal government.

In a CD3 primary preview produced by RealVail.com for Colorado Politics earlier this month, a Tipton campaign spokesman would not address the congressman’s record on health care, particularly as it relates to repeated GOP attempts to repeal the ACA, Medicaid expansion, and the law’s protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Tipton faces a June 30 primary challenge from Republican Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, who has four boys with her contract natural gas worker husband and has not had health insurance for her family for approximately three years. Boebert supports free-market solutions and being able to cross state lines to get group discounts for health insurance.

Lauren Boebert

“No, it’s not affordable, and that’s something that Tipton promised us that he would go to D.C. and get under control,” Boebert said. “We have some of the highest health insurance rates in the country because of the way the insurance carriers look at risk factors in smaller markets.”

Democrat James Iacino is a Ridgeway resident and the executive chairman and part-owner of the 102-year-old, Denver-based Seattle Fish Co. He edged former Eagle and Routt County state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush by seven votes in the CD3 state assembly in April. He now hopes to repeat that success in the primary, beating out Mitsch Bush, who lost to Tipton by eight points in 2018.

James Iacino

“I hear from people throughout the district that 2,000-plus dollars a month for essentially a silver, high-deductible plan is absolutely not affordable and it’s why people are having to work two or three jobs just to get by,” Iacino said. “They can’t save for retirement. They can’t save for education for their kids, because all of their costs are going to housing and health care.”

Iacino supports a national pubic option.

“That’s something that has not been addressed by Tipton,” Iacino added. “His answer is full deregulation, 100% private markets, slash Medicaid, slash Medicare, and let the market take care of itself, and clearly that has not worked for people. Premiums have gone up over 60% since he’s been in office over the last 10 years and he’s had no plan to help reduce those costs.”

Mitsch Bush says Tipton, who is Trump’s Colorado re-election co-chair, is out of touch with scientific norms on everything from the spread of disease to climate change.

Diane Mitsch Bush

“The other thing where Tipton is missing the boat and if I were your congress person I would have been on day one is that people who lose their jobs lose their health insurance, unless they want to pay COBRA, which is very, very expensive,” Mitsch Bush said. “The first thing to do is make sure that the federal [ACA] exchange and the state exchanges have an open enrollment period that lasts until this curve is flattened. That’s what I would do.”

Boebert, meanwhile, has been making headlines by prematurely opening her Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle – a Second Amendment hotspot – to in-person dining before the lifting of Garfield County and Colorado COVID-19 restrictions. It remains shuttered as of May 26.