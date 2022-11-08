Antlers at Vail offers turkey with all the trimmings in Thanksgiving feast package

The Antlers at Vail recently issued the following press release on its Thanksgiving feast package:

How about a mountain meal that’s a homey alternative to a restaurant dinner – and the perfect pairing with a day of skiing – freshly prepared for Antlers at Vail guests by award-winning Chef Barry Robinson and served in the comfort of their own condominium guest suite?

Forget shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning for hours. This year, spend Thanksgiving skiing or exploring Vail while Chef Barry cooks up a holiday turkey feast for the crew as part of the Early Bird Gets the Bird Package, Nov. 22-25, 2022 (arrival date Nov. 22 or 23 for 3-night stay).

Vail’s enhanced snowmaking and record early-season start this year ensures a great day on the slopes while Antlers at Vail’s family-friendly, amenities-packed lodging includes a full kitchen and dining area in each condominium guest suite for the perfect holiday meal. Think roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, greens and more, delivered in ovenproof, recyclable containers to heat and serve at the guests’ convenience. Plus, the Antlers is adding a “Thanksgiving Survival Kit” for Early Bird guests that includes local beer or wine, hand and foot warmers, lip balm and more.

Antlers at Vail’s Early Bird deal includes a three-night stay, dinner and survival kit and must be reserved by November 19. Rates start at $1,029 for a one-bedroom condo (2 people), $1,339 for two bedrooms (up to 4 people; additional dinner guests, $55/person); tax is additional, but as always, Antlers charges NO resort fees.