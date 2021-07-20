Antlers at Vail hotel gets top destination status from Mountain Living

All Antlers at Vail guest suites include individually decorated living rooms with fireplaces and updated electronics, as well as fully equipped kitchens, private outdoor balconies and more.





Antlers at Vail on Monday issued the following press release on being featured as a top destination in Mountain Living:

Vail, Colorado – July 19, 2021 – Once known as the quieter side of Vail, Colorado, Lionshead Village “has come of age as a destination and thriving community in its own right,” according to the July/August 2021 issue of Mountain Living. A Destination piece in the magazine titled “Lionshead Revisited” features the family-friendly Vail neighborhood, revealing its many popular perks – including top lodging choice Antlers at Vail condominium hotel, the “community icon built in 1972 and nestled along tranquil Gore Creek” that “recently underwent a $5 million renovation,” writes Mountain Living.

Lionshead, too, boasts an updated spin on its original built-in-1969 charm. The area was the subject of major renovations in the early 2000s but kept its Bavarian-inspired architecture – don’t miss the famed Oktoberfest celebrations – easy outdoor access and friendly demeanor, adding award-winning restaurants, fun shops and an art- and park-rich pedestrian layout. “Guests of all ages savor its laid-back vibe, no-cars policy and free transportation and short walkability to Vail Village,” according to the magazine.

One of Lionshead’s major attractions is the Eagle Bahn Gondola, which transports visitors to breathtaking views of majestic mountains and provides access to miles of hiking and biking trails for all ages and abilities. Just 150 yards from the Antlers at Vail hotel, the gondola conveniently delivers guests to the mountaintop Epic Discovery for summer adventures as well as to Vail’s famous powder in winter. The Antlers’ supreme location on Vail’s “quiet side” at the base of Vail Mountain is also easy walking distance to Lionshead’s dining and retail delights. Another favorite Antlers amenity as highlighted in Mountain Living is the large year-round outdoor pool with two hot tubs, a heated deck, fire pit seating area, changing rooms and enviable Gore Creek and Vail Mountain views.

Antlers at Vail’s renovation created an airy new contemporary lobby with “a communal space for relaxation and gatherings” featuring a specially commissioned bas-relief artwork by local artist Bonnie Wakeman, one in Antlers’ growing collection of art sprinkled throughout the hotel’s public spaces. Also included in the renovation is a spacious new front desk area, new high-speed elevator and a two-story structure that provides fresh office space and floods the lobby with light. Mountain Living also credits the Antlers “commitment to stellar, personal service” that “draws multigenerational families to vacation here summer after summer,” noting that some spend “more than 30 days to partake of the property’s home-like, studio-to-four-bedroom units, picturesque pool and hot tub and complimentary perks.”

“Home-like” is exactly what the Antlers at Vail has strived for and achieved in its nearly 50 years in Lionshead. Each condominium guest suite features a full kitchen, spacious living room with gas fireplace, private outdoor balcony and an extraordinary list of complimentary amenities that give guests hassle-free access to things like underground parking, seasonal grocery store shuttle, yoga classes and complimentary loaner bikes, snowshoes and sleds. The community-partner hotel has achieved Vail’s Platinum lodging rating and has earned Greenleader status for sustainability efforts ranging from an energy-efficient laundry to complimentary electric car charging.

Antlers at Vail summer guests can enjoy walking to Vail Jazz Festival through September 6, 2021, where more than 50 performances from jazz legends offer an eclectic mix of live music and casual outdoor party vibe. Other summer excitement at the Antlers includes the new 5-Day Deep Dive package, available through September 25, 2021, with bucket list activity options for couples, families and solo fun-seekers who want to thoroughly explore the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountain West via bike, horseback, hiking or on the river. Meanwhile fall angling guests of Antlers can enjoy the return of the popular Flights & Flies as a year-round two-night package that includes a guided fly-fishing wade trip and more, with special fall rates offered from September 16 – November 14, 2021.