Alleged impaired driver plows into patrol car, Vail police say

The Vail Police Department on Thursday issued the following press release on an alleged impaired driver striking one of their patrol cars:

At 2:19 a.m. July 10, Vail Police arrested Ryan Rice, 30, of Vail, on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and vehicular eluding.

Shortly before 2 a.m. two Vail officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Frontage Road E. when their patrol car was struck on the driver’s side by a Subaru SUV driven by Rice. Both officers were seated in the patrol car and were not injured in the collision.

Impaired driving is a serious offense and one that is easily avoided. Vail residents have access to myriad options to avoid driving after time spent in various liquor establishments. The Town of Vail offers a free public transit system that offers routine services to all parts of Vail. For information on transit routes and schedules, visit vailgov.com/bus.

Free overnight parking at the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will be made available for those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated. For eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day. Please see a parking attendant for verification at exit.

Lastly, taxi and ride-share services are available during the late-night hours, on a first-come first-served basis. Local taxi companies can be located just outside the north entrance to the Vail Village Transportation Center. Ride-share services have various pickup locations surrounding both villages, which can be accessed via their respective mobile apps.

All offenders are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have questions, contact the department at vailpolice@vailgov.com or on social media: Vail Police Department on Facebook and @vailcopolice on Instagram.