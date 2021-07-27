4 Top Tips on How to Improve Your Skateboarding Skills

Whether you’re a novice boarder looking to accelerate your learning or whether you’re an experienced pro aiming to take your capabilities to the next level, if you’re serious about improving your skateboarding skills, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you will find comprehensive advice and guidance on what you must do to master a whole host of skills, tricks, and flips.

Here are four things you must do to improve your skateboarding skills:

Cover the basics

Regardless of how many years you have been skateboarding, you must make an effort to cover the basics if you’re serious about taking your skills to the next level. Once you perform this crucial task, you will create a platform for yourself that facilitates unrivaled growth, development, and scalability going forward.

Before you attempt to perform intricate tricks and flips, take the time to master the following skateboard skills:

1. Switch riding

2. Drop-ins

3. Manuals

4. Kick turns

5. The tic-tac

6. Basic ollies/180 ollies

7. The boardslide

8. Rock to fakie

A comprehensive insight into the basic skateboarding skills that you must hone can be found here.

Invest in protection

You aren’t going to get very far in your attempt to improve your skateboarding skills if you’re forced to spend most of your time in hospital. Skateboarding can be a very difficult and dangerous sport for even the most seasoned of professionals, which is why you absolutely must invest in some form of protection.

There are a number of different forms of protective equipment/gear that you should purchase in this instance, robust Triple 8 Helmets being the most important. Once you have a strong and durable helmet at hand, you will have the capacity to push your skateboarding sessions to the limit without having to worry about damaging your brain.

Increase your balance

Balance plays a crucial role in skateboarding. If you want to succeed with this sport, your brain, eyes, hands, and feet need to work together in a seamless fashion.

To improve your balance, you should consider performing the following exercises:

1. One-legged balance

2. Leg swings

3. One-legged clock with arms

4. Clocking on an unstable surface

5. One-legged squat

6. Single-leg deadlift

7. Heel-to-toe walk

8. Knee curls

Slowly build yourself up

There’s no need to rush anything in your attempt to improve your skateboarding skills. If you’re serious about succeeding in this endeavor, you’re going need to exercise A LOT of patience. When things don’t go your way, don’t get frustrated, and don’t be too hard on yourself. Step away from the skateboard, afford your brain the time it needs to catch up with your muscles, and slowly build yourself up. This will help you learn from your previous mistakes, which will aid you in your attempt to grow and develop as a skateboarder going forward.

Kickflips, ollies, wallrides — you’ll be sure to master all of these skateboarding skills and more if you heed the above advice. Before too long, your friends will start calling you Tony Hawk!