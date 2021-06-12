2,000 free COVID-19 vaccines available at 2021 GoPro Mountain Games

The Vail Valley Foundation on Friday issued the following press release on making 2,000 free COVID-19 vaccines available during the ongoing 2021 GoPro Mountain Games in Vail:

Up to 2,000 free vaccines will be available on-site at the 2021 GoPro Mountain Games thanks to a collaboration from the Vail Valley Foundation (which hosts the event), Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, MIRA Bus, Eagle County Department of Health and Environment, Vail Health, Vail Resorts, and the Town of Vail.

What: Free COVID-19 vaccination opportunity

Where: The MIRA Bus at the corner of Gore Creek Drive and Bridge Street in Vail Village (in front of the Patagonia store).

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 11-12; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 13

Appointments can be made, but the MIRA Bus will also take walk-ups. Attendees may visit the CDPHE website to make an appointment or learn more.

“This is a comparatively young and active demographic at the GoPro Mountain Games, making it the ideal group for an outreach effort of this kind to ensure everyone has easy and simple access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tom Boyd, spokesperson for the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games.

The MIRA Bus is a mobile medical resource of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. The bus will be supplied with vaccines courtesy of the State of Colorado. The MIRA Bus will have 1,000 doses of Pfizer and 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson. Information about Pfizer second doses will be provided on site.

The GoPro Mountain Games, a project of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, concludes Sunday, June 13, and is billed as the best all-around mountain experience available anywhere in the world.

Habrá 2000 vacunas gratuitas contra el COVID-19 en los GoPro Mountain Games 2021

Hasta 2000 vacunas gratuitas estarán disponibles en los GoPro Mountain Games 2021 gracias a una colaboración entre el Vail Valley Foundation (que organiza el evento), el Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado, el MIRA Bus, el Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Eagle, Vail Health, Vail Resorts y la Ciudad de Vail.

Qué: Oportunidad de vacunación gratuita contra el COVID-19

Dónde: En el MIRA bus, ubicado en la esquina de Gore Creek Drive con Bridge Street en el Vail Village (frente a la tienda de Patagonia).

Cuándo: De 10:00 am a 4:00 pm el 11 y 12 de junio, y de 10:00 am a 2:00 pm el 13 de junio

Las citas están disponibles, pero el MIRA bus también aceptará personas sin cita previa. Los concurrentes pueden visitar el sitio web para concertar una cita o para obtener más información.

“El grupo demográfico que participa en los GoPro Mountain Games es comparativamente joven y activo, lo que los convierte en el grupo ideal para un esfuerzo de alcance de este tipo que garantice que todos tengan acceso fácil y de manera sencilla a las vacunas contra el COVID-19”, dijo Tom Boyd, portavoz del Vail Valley Foundation y los GoPro Mountain Games.

El MIRA Bus es un recurso médico móvil de Vail Health. Estará abastecido con vacunas por cortesía del Estado de Colorado. El MIRA Bus contará con 1,000 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer y 1,000 dosis de la Johnson & Johnson.

Los GoPro Mountain Games, un proyecto de la organización sin fines de lucro Vail Valley Foundation, concluirán el domingo 13 de junio y se vaticina como la mejor experiencia completa de montaña del mundo.