Eagle County Clerk and Recorder seeks comments on proposed vote centers for Nov. 8 election
Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office seeking public comment on the proposed designation of vote centers for the Nov. 8 general election:
Pursuant to C.R.S. 1-5-102.9(1)(c)(II), the Elections Division of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder is seeking public comments on the proposed designation of vote centers for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election.
Vote centers are an important component of Colorado’s vote by mail election model as voters can register to vote, update their registration, obtain a replacement ballot, vote using an accessible marking device, or vote using a paper ballot in person at those locations. Because of Eagle County’s large size and diverse geography, the Clerk’s office provides more vote centers and drop boxes than required by law to ensure access and convenience for voters.
For the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, Eagle County is planning to open four vote centers and seven 24-hour ballot drop boxes in the same locations as have been established in previous elections.
Locations include the following:
Vote centers
Opening October 24, 2022
Eagle Clerk and Recorder’s Office
500 Broadway
Eagle, CO 81631
Town of Avon Municipal Office
100 Mikaela Way
Avon, CO 81620
El Jebel Clerk and Recorder’s Office
20 Eagle County Drive
El Jebel, CO 81623
Opening November 3, 2022
The Grand View
Atop the Lionshead Parking Structure
395 S. Frontage Road West
Vail, CO 81657
24-Hour Ballot Boxes
Opening October 17, 2022
Eagle Clerk and Recorder’s Office
500 Broadway
Eagle, CO 81631
Avon Clerk and Recorder’s Office
100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd.
Avon, CO 81620
El Jebel Clerk and Recorder’s Office
20 Eagle County Dr.
El Jebel, CO 81623
Town of Vail
75 S. Frontage Rd. W.
Vail, CO 81657
Town of Gypsum
50 Lundgren Blvd.
Gypsum, CO 81637
Town of Basalt
101 Midland Ave.
Basalt, CO 81621
Edwards Mountain Recreation Field House
450 Miller Ranch Rd.
Edwards, CO 81632
Individuals can share comments on vote center locations to elections@eaglecounty.us or by mail to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at Attn: Elections, PO Box 537 Eagle, CO 81631. The deadline to receive comments is Monday, May 2, 2022.
