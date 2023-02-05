World Championships kick off in France as Shiffrin looks to add to her American record of 11 medals

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Sunday issued the following press release on the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships kicking off Monday in Courchevel and Meribel, France. Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards, already the most decorated American athlete in alpine worlds history, will be looking to add to her career tally of 11 medals:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is pleased to announce the 21 athletes that will represent the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel/Meribel, France, February 6-19, 2023.

The team is highlighted by the most decorated American athlete in World Alpine Ski Championships history, Mikaela Shiffrin, who has 11 World Championship medals. Shiffrin is also an 85-time World Cup winner—the winningest woman alpine skier in history. Shiffrin has had a tremendous season with 11 victories and 15 podiums across three disciplines this season, already clinching a record seventh World Cup slalom title.

This year’s World Championships team features multiple World Cup podium finishes across the team, including Paula Moltzan with her second place in Semmering, Austria, and Travis Ganong who scored a third place on the famous Kitzbühel, Austria downhill. Shiffrin and Moltzan went 1-2 in the Semmering night slalom, the first time Americans have gone 1-2 in a technical race since 1971. Ganong achieved a career goal of a podium on the Hahnenkamm.

Beijing 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is also on the roster after multiple top-10 results in the speed events this season. Plus, Nina O’Brien continues her impressive comeback from an injury sustained in Beijing, recently throwing it into the top 10 in giant slalom. They’ll be joined by Breezy Johnson, who is on the rise after her knee injury last season that kept her sidelined for the Olympics. Johnson has had several top 10 results in downhill this comeback season.

“This season has already been a tremendous season for the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team with Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic wins, Paula Moltzan’s consistency, and our men’s speed showing very strong results on one of the most difficult speed tracks on the circuit,” said Alpine Director Patrick Riml. “I am confident that these named athletes will continue to achieve a high level of performance on the World Championships stage bringing home medals across a variety of events.”

“This year’s Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team is the definition of success, resilience and teamwork,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt. “We are proud of what they have accomplished to make the World Championships, and can’t wait to see the success that lies ahead for them in France.”

This year’s World Championships event will be split between Courchevel and Meribel, with the men racing in Courchevel and the women in Meribel. Fans can follow all of the action in France on NBC, CNBC, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live, with the NBC family broadcast presented by Stifel.

2023 FIS SKI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM

(Name, hometown, ski club, birthdate, past World Championship teams)

*Denotes first World Championships team

Women’s Team:

Katie Hensien (Redmond, Wash.; Rowmark Ski Academy/University of Denver; 12/1/1999; 2021)

Breezy Johnson (Victor, Idaho; Rowmark Ski Academy; 1/19/1996; 2017, 2021)

Tricia Mangan* (Buffalo, N.Y.; Holimont Race Team, Dartmouth; 3/7/1997)

Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, Minn.; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/University of Vermont; 4/7/1994; 2015, 2019, 2021)

Nina O’Brien (San Francisco, Calif.; Burke Mountain Academy/Palisades Tahoe Ski Team; 11/29/1997; 2019, 2021)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 3/13/1995; 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Ava Sunshine* (Edwards, Colo.; Burke Mountain Academy; 6/20/2002)

Isabella Wright (Salt Lake City, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 2/10/1997; 2021)

Men’s Team:

Erik Arvidsson* (Woodside, Calif.; Palisades Tahoe Ski Team/Bear Valley Education Foundation, Middlebury College; 9/3/1996)

Bryce Bennett (Tahoe City, Calif.; Palisades Tahoe Ski Team; 7/14/1992; 2017, 2019, 2021)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vt.; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club; 3/27/1992; 2013, 2017, 2019)

Tommy Ford (Bend, Ore.; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; 3/20/1989; 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Travis Ganong (Olympic Valley, Calif.; Palisades Tahoe Ski Team; 7/14/1988; 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Jared Goldberg (Holladay, Utah; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation; 6/15/1991; 2015, 2017, 2021)

Sam Morse* (Carrabassett Valley, Maine; Carrabassett Valley Academy, Dartmouth; 5/27/1996)

Brian McLaughlin* (Topsfield, Mass.; GMVS, Dartmouth, Global Racing; 6/24/1993)

Kyle Negomir* (Littleton, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Dartmouth; 10/3/1998)

River Radamus (Edwards, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 2/12/1998; 2021)

Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, Vt.; Green Mountain Valley School; 9/5/2000; 2021)

Jett Seymour (Steamboat, Colo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/University of Denver; 11/5/1998; 2021)

Luke Winters (Gresham, Ore.; Sugar Bowl Academy; 4/2/1997; 2021)

2023 FIS World Ski Championships Live Coverage Presented by Stifel Schedule

All times EST

Check local listings, subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 6

5:00 a.m. – women’s combined (super-G) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

8:30 a.m. – women’s combined (slalom) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Tuesday, Feb. 7

5:00 a.m. – men’s combined (super-G) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

8:30 a.m. – men’s combined (slalom) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Wednesday, Feb. 8

5:30 a.m. – women’s super-G – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Thursday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb. 11

5:00 a.m. – women’s downhill – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

2:30 p.m. – women’s super-G – NBC*

Sunday, Feb. 12

5:00 a.m. – men’s downhill – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – men’s downhill – NBC*

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6:15 a.m. – mixed team parallel slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

11:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Wednesday, Feb. 14

6:00 a.m. – men’s and women’s parallel slalom – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Thursday, Feb. 16

4:00 a.m. – women’s giant slalom (run 1) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – women’s giant slalom (run 2) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Friday, Feb. 17

4:00 a.m. – men’s giant slalom (run 1) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – men’s giant slalom (run 2) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

Saturday, Feb. 18

4:00 a.m. – women’s slalom (run 1) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – women’s slalom (run 2) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

2:30 p.m. – women’s giant slalom – NBC*

Sunday, Feb. 19

4:00 a.m. – men’s slalom (run 1) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

7:30 a.m. – men’s slalom (run 2) – Peacock, skiandsnowboard.live

3:00 p.m. – women’s slalom – NBC*

*encore presentation