Westin Riverfront hosting July events to benefit Vail Veterans Program

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on its July events supporting the Vail Veterans program:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is hosting several events this July to help raise funds for the Vail Veterans Program, including a lecture with Resident World Champion Josiah Middaugh on Thursday, July 13th.

The Vail Veterans Program helps injured members of the military and their families to rebuild confidence and provide a sense of freedom from catastrophic injuries through rehabilitative sports and recreational activities.

Upcoming community events happening at the Athletic Club at The Westin this month include:

Veteran’s Bootcamp – Monday, July 10th at 5:30 p.m.

Push yourself to new limits with this outdoor group challenge workout that was designed to be tough as nails – just like our veterans! Expect to get sweaty, up your heart rate and strength train. Extra credit for wearing your best camo! Open to all, with a $20 suggested donation to the Vail Veterans Program.

Failure as a Vital Component of Success Lecture – Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Resident World Champion Josiah Middaugh will lead a lecture and Q&A session on how your response to failure is the most important key to any worthwhile accomplishment. This proper mindset is vital to developing grit when you view obstacles as opportunities. The lecture will be held in the Athletic Club Movement Studio and is open to all, with a $20 suggested donation to the Vail Veterans Program.

Hip-Hop Dance Class – Friday, July 21st at 11 a.m.

Get your groove on with this hip-hop benefit class led by local choreographer & performer Meredith Kirkman. Participants will be guided through a dynamic warm-up and dance to festive beats with a $20 recommended donation to the Vail Veterans Program.

Acoustic Yoga Flow – Saturday, July 22nd at 8 a.m.

Instructor Nicola Farrer will lead an outdoor yoga flow class on The Westin’s Riverfront Lawn with music accompaniment by guitarist Matt Lewis. Open to all, a $20 donation is suggested for the Vail Veterans Program.

For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.

Stoke & Rye, The Westin Riverfront’s modern American grill by Chef Richard Sandoval, also recently launched a monthly Non-Profit Partner program, where a portion of proceeds from all of the revenue at Table #207 will be donated to a different Vail Valley non-profit each month. The July partner is the Vail Veterans Program and reservations can be made for parties of up to four people at this table offering prime Beaver Creek views. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.stokeandrye.com/nonprofit-partner.