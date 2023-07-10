Westin Riverfront hosting July events to benefit Vail Veterans Program

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is hosting several events this July to help raise funds for the Vail Veterans Program, including a lecture with Resident World Champion Josiah Middaugh on Thursday, July 13th.
The Vail Veterans Program helps injured members of the military and their families to rebuild confidence and provide a sense of freedom from catastrophic injuries through rehabilitative sports and recreational activities.
Upcoming community events happening at the Athletic Club at The Westin this month include:
Veteran’s Bootcamp – Monday, July 10th at 5:30 p.m.
Failure as a Vital Component of Success Lecture – Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 p.m.
Hip-Hop Dance Class – Friday, July 21st at 11 a.m.
Acoustic Yoga Flow – Saturday, July 22nd at 8 a.m.
For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.
Stoke & Rye, The Westin Riverfront’s modern American grill by Chef Richard Sandoval, also recently launched a monthly Non-Profit Partner program, where a portion of proceeds from all of the revenue at Table #207 will be donated to a different Vail Valley non-profit each month. The July partner is the Vail Veterans Program and reservations can be made for parties of up to four people at this table offering prime Beaver Creek views. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.stokeandrye.com/nonprofit-partner.