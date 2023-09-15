Westin Riverfront hosting Innovation & Success: A Community Q&A with Mikaela Shiffrin

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently issued the following press release on resident athlete Mikaela Shiffrin hosting a special community event on Tuesday, Sept. 26:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to once again celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Resident Athlete Mikaela Shiffrin with a special community event on Tuesday, Sept. 26th titled Innovation & Success.

The public is invited to The Westin Riverfront lobby from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for a Q&A session with one of the best innovators in sport, followed by the chance to take photos with the two-time Olympic Gold medalist and seven-time world champion. A Vail Valley native, Shiffrin became the greatest alpine skier of all time last winter when she achieved her 87th FIS World Cup win, overtaking Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins by any alpine skier.

The Westin Riverfront is thrilled to be continuing its ongoing partnership with Shiffrin, who has served as a Resident Athlete at the resort since 2014, the year she became the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history by winning her first gold medal in Sochi, Russia.

Shiffrin trains at The Westin Riverfront when she is in Colorado. Last year, the resort unveiled the Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Shiffrin as part of a $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club.

The Sept. 26th event will be held in partnership with the Education Foundation of Eagle County, which is committed to supporting public education and the intellectual and emotional needs of students, focusing on in-school programs for enrichment, mental health support, and efforts to attract and retain top teacher talent. Donations will be accepted to help support the E-(fec) 2023 Classroom Grant Initiative, which provides funding to promote equity and innovative curriculum in STEM, arts and music.

Local Eagle County students are invited to submit a question to be answered by Shiffrin. Please email questions to Athletic Club Manager Michelle Guida by Friday, Sept. 22nd at MGuida@athleticclubwestin.com and include your name, local school and grade.

