Westin Riverfront hires director of vibe

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon recently issued the following press release on its hiring of Scott Steffek as its director of vibe:

“This unique new position is focused exclusively on creating amazing experiences, including coming up with new activations and events that celebrate our Rocky Mountain culture and providing truly personalized customer service,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Brian Harrier. “Scott is passionate about connecting with people and we are thrilled to have him help to heighten our guest engagement and communication.”

Steffek joins The Westin Riverfront from The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has been serving as the Front Office Manager for more than two years. He previously spent 13 years at the Viceroy Snowmass, where he served as Bell Captain.

