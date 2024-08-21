West Lake Creek Road closures scheduled for Aug. 22, 29

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the road and bridge department replacing the bridge on West Lake Creek Road this week and next:

The Eagle County Engineering and Road & Bridge Departments are replacing the existing bridge structure on West Lake Creek Road over East Lake Creek.

The first of four road closures will occur on Thursday, August 22, and the second on Thursday, August 29. There will be two additional closures in September, currently scheduled for September 20 and 27. For more detailed information, please visit the project website.



Due to the site’s constraints, a road closure is necessary to stage construction equipment on the road and place the second set of abutments on the south side of the bridge.



This road closure is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Due to the close proximity of construction equipment to the existing overhead power lines, those overhead power lines will need to be de-energization for the duration of the road closure.



Any questions or comments pertaining to the project should be directed to Eagle County Senior Staff Engineer Rickie Davies at 970-328-3567 orrichard.davies@eaglecounty.us.